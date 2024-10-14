RoK contributes $1 million to Việt Nam’s post-typhoon recovery efforts

HÀ NỘI — The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has committed US$1 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support Việt Nam's recovery efforts under the “Inclusive early recovery and reconstruction programme after Typhoon Yagi”.

Typhoon Yagi, the most destructive storm to hit Việt Nam in three decades, has affected 3.6 million people. With nearly 400,000 homes damaged or submerged, and infrastructure in ruins, the storm has left the country facing a recovery effort estimated at more than VNĐ81.5 trillion ($3.3 billion).

In alignment with the Joint UN Response, UNDP’s programme aims to address immediate needs and foster long-term resilience in communities hardest hit by the disaster, particularly in Hải Phòng City and Lào Cai, Yên Bái, and Quảng Ninh provinces.

The programme will address immediate recovery needs, including the distribution of recovery kits and multi-purpose cash transfers to vulnerable households. It will empower affected communities and strengthen their resilience to future disasters by rebuilding flood- and storm-resilient homes and small-scale community infrastructure and providing short-term employment opportunities through cash-for-work schemes.

Choi Youngsam, Korean Ambassador to Việt Nam, said the Korean government have been working closely together with the Vietnamese government and international organisations, including UNDP, to ensure this emergency fund will be effectively used and promptly distributed to areas and people in dire need of support in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The implementation of this initiative will be carried out in close coordination with local authorities and in consultation with affected communities, prioritising support to vulnerable groups, including women-headed households, ethnic minorities, and persons with disabilities, to ensure that those most in need receive assistance.

UNDP Resident Presentative in Việt Nam Ramla Khalidi expressed her appreciation for the timely support from the RoK, saying this generous contribution will significantly bolster Việt Nam’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. — VNS