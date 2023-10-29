Bamboo Airways temporarily suspends some international routes

HÀ NỘI — Bamboo Airways has announced a temporary suspension of flights between Việt Nam and the UK, Korea, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and Taipei (Taiwan, China).

The temporary suspension aims to ensure stable operations for other main routes from next month, especially during the peak period of the Lunar New Year.

The adjustment will be applied from now until March 30 next year.

The airline will temporarily suspend a number of routes in the Asian region, including flights from Hà Nội to Bangkok (Thailand), Narita (Japan) and Taipei (Taiwan, China) from November 8.

Additional flights scheduled for suspension will be HCM City - Bangkok (Thailand) from November 21, HCM City - Singapore from November 4, and Hà Nội - Incheon (Korea) from October 29.

Some flights to Australia and Europe will be temporarily suspended such as HCM City - Sydney/Melbourne from November 4, Hà Nội - London Gatwick (the UK) from October 18, and HCM City/Hà Nội - Frankfurt ( Germany) from November 4.

For passengers affected by these changes, Bamboo Airways is committed to safeguarding their rights and interests in all cases.

The airline is strengthening its specialised human resources to receive and process passengers’ support requests as quickly as possible, including free flight rescheduling or refunds for them.

On other routes, Bamboo Airways' operations still take place normally, ensuring good services for passengers.

Typically, it maintains stable routes connecting major centres such as Hà Nội - HCM City, Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng, HCM City – Đà Nẵng and local flights connecting Hải Phòng, Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Đồng Hới, Huế, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Quy Nhơn and Côn Đảo.

A representative from Bamboo Airways said that along with stabilising the flight schedule, the airline was actively training its human resources, as well as maintaining equipment, machinery and facilities to ensure service quality during peak periods.

“At every stage, customers’ experience and interests are always the airline's top priority. The company continues to strive to ensure a high punctuality index and absolute safety of flights," its announcement emphasised.

Bamboo Airways recently announced that it is implementing solutions to comprehensively restructure, improve the efficiency of production and business activities, and build a new appropriate direction for late this year and early next year.

Planned aircraft teams including narrow-body and jet aircraft types, are used on key domestic routes such as Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, and international flights to Southeast Asia.

The airline aims to increase its fleet to 50 aircraft or more. — VNS