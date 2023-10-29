Quảng Ninh Province celebrates its 60th anniversary

HÀ NỘI – Quảng Ninh Province on Saturday evening held a ceremony to celebrate its 60th Anniversary of Founding (October 30, 1963 – October 30, 2020) at October 30 Square in Hạ Long City.

During his address at the ceremony, Nguyễn Xuân Ký, the Secretary of the Quảng Ninh Provincial Party Committee, emphasised the province's remarkable achievements over the past six decades, characterised by pioneering breakthroughs and substantial contributions to the nation's socialist development and security under the esteemed banner of the Party.

Looking ahead, Quảng Ninh aspires to transform into a role model province by 2030, excelling in various dimensions—economic prosperity, aesthetic beauty, cultural refinement, and modernity, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for its residents, Ký said.

The province's vision includes serving as a catalyst for growth in the northern region, functioning as a nucleus for dynamic and comprehensive development, evolving into a premier international tourism destination, a marine economic hub, and a pivotal gateway to the Northern key economic region and the nation as a whole.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Võ Văn Thưởng emphasised the significant position of the province, which is not only a top location in the country but also a historical site associated with the heroic victories at the Bạch Đằng River, marking the nation's triumphant history against invaders.

Quảng Ninh Province's heritage extends to its roots as a mining region, a cradle of the Vietnamese working class. The province is home to the majestic and picturesque Hạ Long Bay, recognised by UNESCO as a world natural and cultural heritage site, as well as Yên Tử, the birthplace of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, linked to King Trần Nhân Tông, a prominent national politician and cultural figure. Quảng Ninh also boasts a diverse array of unique landscapes, traditions, and festivals.

Appreciating the socio-economic development achievements of the province, the President emphasised that Quảng Ninh is increasingly asserting its position and role as a growth engine in the northern region.

One notable aspect is the prioritisation of infrastructure development, particularly the development of modern and comprehensive transportation systems. This is coupled with a strong commitment to harmonising economic growth with cultural development, progress, and social justice, ensuring social security, and caring for the well-being of its people.

Quảng Ninh Province has implemented numerous policies that outshine those of many other regions across the country, with a special focus on remote mountainous, border, and island areas. The province has successfully achieved the goals of the new rural construction programme at all three levels, accomplishing this three years ahead of the national target for sustainable poverty reduction from 2021 to 2025.

Furthermore, Quảng Ninh Province maintains national defence, security, and sovereignty over its borders, ensuring social order and safety. The organisational structure has been streamlined, resulting in improved government management effectiveness and efficiency. The province consistently ranks among the top in the country in the Provincial Competitiveness Index and other indicators reflecting an honest, creative, proactive, and service-oriented government.

The President stressed the importance of implementing Central Resolutions and tasks outlined in the 15th Provincial Party Congress to achieve Quảng Ninh's vision of becoming a prosperous, modern, and dynamic hub for comprehensive development, international tourism, and marine economics, serving as a gateway to the north region and the nation. He called for maintaining Party integrity, enhancing leadership, fostering unity, and strengthening anti-corruption measures, with a focus on improving leadership and personnel quality. The President also encouraged a strong working class and commitment to innovation.

Quảng Ninh Province should also ensure rapid, sustainable economic development by restructuring, technological advancement, digital transformation, and a balanced approach to industry, services, and agriculture, with continued investments in practical new rural areas.

Furthermore, the President hoped for the preservation and promotion of cultural, historical, and natural heritage, emphasising their role as catalysts for socio-economic progress through tourism development. The province should prioritise education quality, public health, social security, and narrowing regional wealth disparities.

The President also said Quảng Ninh must continue its commitment to responsible resource management, environmental conservation, and proactive measures for natural disaster prevention, mitigation, and rescue efforts to protect both the people and state assets. The province should prioritise tree planting, forest conservation, safeguarding marine ecosystems, and ensuring the well-being of industrial production areas and coal mining sites. It must also maintain safeguarding the nation's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and border security. VNS