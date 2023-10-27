Society
UEH Vietnam and NTU Singapore launch International MBA to develop global leaders

October 27, 2023 - 23:03
HCM CITY — University of Economics HCM (UEH) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have jointly launched the International Master of Business Administration (IMBA) programme in Việt Nam.

The new programme, set to commence in August 2024, aims to deliver a comprehensive business education, amalgamating the collective expertise of both universities to equip participants with skills and knowledge vital for thriving in the green and tech economy.

Upon successful completion of the programme's requirements, participants will be awarded the NTU MBA Degree by NTU Singapore. Additionally, they will receive the Certificate of Completion in Business Administration from UEH. This dual recognition underscores the programme's commitment to delivering a well-rounded educational experience.

The Vietnam government has recognised that sustainable economic growth in the 21st century must be fostered through science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. This year, education and training have been highlighted as key areas of collaboration during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to Singapore in March. With the two countries celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations, this programme is poised to facilitate the exchange of expertise, technology, and investment opportunities, promoting mutual growth and development for both countries.

UEH President Professor Sử Đình Thành said: “The collaboration between UEH and NTU Singapore will bring together the expertise of our two institutions to drive global knowledge exchange, develop leadership, and cultivate talents to contribute to the economic growth of both nations. The collaboration between the two universities will provide participants with a holistic learning experience. By bringing together faculty from both institutions, the programme combines global perspectives with a strong grasp of the local context in Việt Nam.”

Professor Christina Soh, Dean of NTU Singapore’s Nanyang Business School, said: “UEH's faculty has a deep understanding and hands-on experience of Việt Nam’s local business environment, encompassing cultural, economic, and political nuances. NTU's faculty contributes evidence-based knowledge and global insights to enrich this programme. Through this collaboration, we strike a harmonious balance between acting locally and thinking globally.” — VNS

 

 

 

