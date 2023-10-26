Vietnamese, Korean authorities working to facilitate arrangements for four Korean tourists killed in flash floods

HÀ NỘI — Foreign ministry spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday has provided updates on the jeep incident in the Central Highlands Province of Lâm Đồng that resulted in the deaths of four South Korean tourists and one injured Vietnamesse citizen on Tuesday.

The Korean tourists were experiencing the jeep tour service across a stream at Cù Lần village tourist area, Lạc Dương District, when their vehicle was swept away by flash floods. Their bodies were found later at a location 2km away from the site of incident.

The bodies of the four Korean citizens have been brought back to the General Hospital in Lâm Đồng Province and on the morning of October 25, they have been transferred to the forensic centre of HCM City, Hằng said.

Currently, the authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Right after receiving the information, the same day, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent out an official dispatch, conveying his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

At the same time, PM Chính has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as the Chairman of Lâm Đồng Province People's Committee and relevant agencies, to urgently deal with the aftermath of the accident, to investigate and verify the cause of the accident, and to identify those responsible and to improve any shortcomings.

The PM also directed localities in the country to increase the security and safety for tourists and to continue with mitigation efforts of natural disasters' consequences under their jurisdiction.

The foreign ministry has also directed departments to cooperate with the local authorities of the province and the Korean government agencies in Việt Nam to deal with the relevant matters and providing support in post mortem arrangements for the victims, Hằng noted.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in HCM City have been working with local authorities to deal with the aftermath, according to the spokeswoman. — VNS