New path for Côn Đảo

Côn Đảo is taking significant strides toward implementing a customised circular economy project initiated by Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Its aim is to pave the way for new, greener developments on this stunning island.
The Peace Corps volunteers are set to become the first group to serve at high schools across HCM City starting in January 2024. Their mission is to work closely with local educators, co-teaching English classes, and aiding Vietnamese students in enhancing their English language skills, thus improving their access to educational and employment opportunities.
According to experts from technology universities, the demand for human resources in this area in the coming years is expected to be around 3,000 engineers per year, with at least 30 per cent of them having postgraduate degrees.
During a recent dialogue between VSS and Japanese-invested firms in Việt Nam on the implementation of social and health insurance policies, VSS General Director Nguyễn Thế Mạnh said the vast majority of Japanese businesses comply with Việt Nam's legal policies, including those on social and health insurance.
Children with disabilities in Hà Nam have the opportunity to learn and integrate in regular schools. They receive lots of love and support from classmates and teachers who ensure they are not left behind.
In response to these health concerns, the HCM City Department of Health recently held an online conference to discuss the situation of infection detection and treatment with neighbouring provinces in the southern region.