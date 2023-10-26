Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

New path for Côn Đảo

October 26, 2023 - 17:03
Côn Đảo is taking significant strides toward implementing a customised circular economy project initiated by Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Its aim is to pave the way for new, greener developments on this stunning island.

see also

More on this story

Society

Second group of US Peace Corps volunteers arrives in Việt Nam

The Peace Corps volunteers are set to become the first group to serve at high schools across HCM City starting in January 2024. Their mission is to work closely with local educators, co-teaching English classes, and aiding Vietnamese students in enhancing their English language skills, thus improving their access to educational and employment opportunities.
Society

Inclusive education

Children with disabilities in Hà Nam have the opportunity to learn and integrate in regular schools. They receive lots of love and support from classmates and teachers who ensure they are not left behind.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom