Việt Nam works to shape new future, vision with Middle East-Africa region

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s upcoming official visits to Kuwait and Algeria, attendance at the G20 Summit, and bilateral activities in South Africa, stressing that the trip will help shape a new phase of cooperation between Việt Nam and the Middle East-Africa region.

Speaking to the press ahead of the trip, scheduled for November 16-24, Hằng said the PM’s working trip follows the vibrant high-level foreign affairs activities of the Party and State leaders in recent times, carrying great significance both bilaterally and multilaterally. The mission, she noted, reflects Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external ties.

South Africa is Africa’s largest economy, Chair of the G20 in 2025 and a key member of BRICS. Algeria, a long-standing friend of Việt Nam, is serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025. Kuwait acts as chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) this year.

Bilaterally, Việt Nam boasts good friendship and cooperation with Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa. The relationship between Việt Nam and the three countries is developing more and more effectively and substantially. They are in a new "position" on their development path. Middle Eastern and African countries consider Việt Nam a model of success in innovation and development, a model of increasingly positive and responsible contributions to the international community. This is an important basis for increasing political trust and the sharing of common values between Việt Nam and countries in the Middle Eastern and African region.

PM Chính’s trip carries an important message that Việt Nam places great importance on advancing ties with Middle Eastern and African partners. The visits are expected to open a new phase of cooperation - more strategic, intensive and practical.

The working trip is also an opportunity for Việt Nam to strengthen its engagement with the region’s three strategic destinations, thereby not only elevating and deepening its relations with these three countries but also helping shape a future-oriented vision between Việt Nam and the Middle East-Africa region, grounded in trust, sustainability, and a shared pursuit of common prosperity.

On the multilateral front, this is the second consecutive year Việt Nam has been invited to the G20 Summit – a strong affirmation of the country’s growing reputation and role, and recognition of its development achievements and constructive contributions to global issues.

The participation offers Việt Nam an opportunity to reaffirm its consistent foreign policy of being a reliable partner of the international community, always ready to work together in addressing global issues in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding, and contributing to the common development of humanity, Hằng noted.

Drawing on Việt Nam’s experience as a fast-growing, reform-driven developing economy with deepening global integration, PM Chính will share assessments and proposals aimed at building a fair, inclusive and sustainable international economic order and global economic governance system. On the sidelines of the summit, he will meet leaders of various countries and international organisations to strengthen cooperation in strategic areas such as green transition, digital transformation, innovation, strategic infrastructure and human resource development, thereby mobilising international resources for Việt Nam’s development goals.

On bilateral cooperation, Hằng stressed that Việt Nam’s relations with South Africa, Algeria and Kuwait are grounded in solid political trust and long-standing friendship. South Africa is Việt Nam’s first “Partnership for Cooperation and Development” in Africa; Kuwait was the first GCC country to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam; and Algeria has been a loyal friend throughout 65 years of diplomatic relations.

Economic, trade and investment ties are expanding, with all the three countries considered major and promising partners for Việt Nam in the Middle East-Africa region. South Africa is Việt Nam’s largest African trading partner; Kuwait is a leading ODA and energy partner in the Middle East; and Algeria hosts one of Việt Nam’s most successful overseas energy projects – the Bir Seba oil and gas venture operated by PVEP. Cooperation in defence, security, agriculture, and biodiversity conservation has also made encouraging progress.

Hằng expressed her confidence that the PM's trip will elevate these relationships, delivering concrete outcomes in trade, investment, industry, mining, logistics, green supply chains and innovation with South Africa; expanding energy, investment, trade, processing industries, smart agriculture and education cooperation with Algeria; and deepening collaboration in finance, trade, investment, energy, green infrastructure, food security, ODA and the Halal industry with Kuwait.

Việt Nam also seeks to establish priority corridors for capital flow, technology, goods and skilled labour, while strengthening people-to-people exchanges and cultural, educational and labour cooperation, the Deputy Minister stated.

Regarding Việt Nam’s contributions to the G20 Summit, Hằng said PM Chính will deliver Việt Nam’s key policy messages, focusing on promoting global economic recovery, mitigating risks and enhancing cooperation in strategic sectors such as critical minerals, energy, and reform of global trade, finance and investment systems.

Through these messages and initiatives, Việt Nam aims to demonstrate its determination to innovate and rise in the new development era, reinforcing its role as a trusted, proactive and responsible partner committed to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development for all. — VNA/VNS