Dutch expertise meets Vietnamese ambition in airport and seaport development push: Ambassador

On the occasion of the visit of the Dutch trade mission to Vietnam led by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Aukje de Vries and Chairman of the Dutch Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) between November 9-13, 2025, the Netherlands Ambassador to Việt Nam Kees van Baar spoke to Việt Nam News.

Your Excellency, to begin with, could you share some insights into the objectives of the Dutch trade mission to Việt Nam on this occasion? How do you expect the outcome of the visit?

Thank you for this opportunity. Minister Aukje de Vries' visit represents a significant occasion in the enduring partnership between the Netherlands and Viêt Nam. Our two nations share a long-lasting and trusted relationship, particularly in water management, climate adaptation, and sustainable agriculture – areas where our cooperation has proven both historically fruitful and forward-looking.

This mission has several strategic objectives. First and foremost, we aim to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in the critical fields of logistics and infrastructure development. These sectors are vital for Việt Nam's continued economic growth and regional connectivity.

We are particularly pleased that this trade mission includes 27 leading companies from the Netherlands, each bringing innovative solutions and cutting-edge expertise across diverse sectors. What makes this visit especially valuable is that it facilitates a meaningful platform where Dutch and Vietnamese businesses can meet, engage in substantive dialogue, and explore concrete opportunities. Through these exchanges, Dutch companies can truly understand Vietnamese needs and offer tailor-made solutions that address specific local challenges and opportunities.

We expect this visit to yield tangible outcomes, new partnerships, investment commitments, and collaborative projects that will benefit both our economies while advancing our shared vision for sustainable development.

Given the strong focus on sustainability in aviation and seaport cooperation between Việt Nam and the Netherlands in this trade mission, how is the Netherlands supporting Việt Nam in enhancing its capacity for a green transition - in other words, in reaching the country's net-zero emissions target by 2050?

First, I would like to commend Việt Nam's Resolution 68 encouraging private sector participation in infrastructure development as an exceptionally forward-thinking policy. This approach ensures that cutting-edge sustainable technologies will be deployed in Việt Nam's infrastructure, delivering lasting benefits for future generations

Airport and seaport developments are the areas where Dutch expertise and Vietnamese ambition align exceptionally well. The Netherlands has been pioneering smart and sustainable port and airport development, and we are eager to share these innovations with Việt Nam.

Now let’s turn to smart and sustainable seaport development, which is indeed vital. The Port of Rotterdam leads globally in smart port development, operating a modern maritime model that integrates advanced technologies, AI, blockchain and automation, to optimise all port operations. Unlike traditional ports that rely heavily on manual labour and paper-based processes, smart ports operate on real-time data, automate container handling, enable intelligent vessel traffic management, and create seamless connectivity among all logistics supply chain stakeholders. This helps increase productivity, security and safety, while decrease operational costs and carbon emissions.

Việt Nam's strategic position along major shipping routes, extensive coastline with natural deep-water locations, and rapidly growing manufacturing sectors create ideal conditions for world-class seaport development. Dutch expertise in smart, sustainable port solutions complements Việt Nam's natural advantages as the country emerges as a critical logistics hub amid global supply chain diversification.

Việt Nam's rapidly expanding aviation sector requires top-tier airport infrastructure that is both efficient and sustainable. The future of aviation lies in smart airports that integrate advanced digital technology and green solutions to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger experience, and minimise environmental impact.

NACO, Vanderlande Industries, Hunter Douglas Asia Holdings and other Dutch companies participating in this mission are ready to engage closely with Vietnamese counterparts to understand the specific requirements of Việt Nam's aviation development plans in order to offer tailor-made solutions that truly address Việt Nam's unique geographical conditions, passenger demographics, operational priorities, and sustainability commitments.

Could you elaborate on the current scope of Dutch investment in Việt Nam? Which sectors are the primary focus for businesses from the Netherlands?

Dutch investment in Việt Nam reflects a comprehensive commitment that extends well beyond capital flows. Our companies bring not only green capital but also sustainable business practices, advanced technologies, and capacity-building expertise.

What distinguishes Dutch investment is our partnership approach. Dutch companies work closely with local suppliers to elevate their capabilities in green business practices. This is not merely corporate social responsibility, it's a requirement. Our enterprises must comply with rigorous European green policies, including stringent ESG standards that extend throughout their entire value chain. When Dutch companies collaborate with Vietnamese suppliers, they transfer knowledge, share best practices, and help strengthen the role of Vietnamese enterprises within global value chains.

Moreover, Dutch companies in Việt Nam are not simply engaged in import-processing-export operations. They bring high-quality, sustainably produced products to serve the domestic market, contributing directly to Vietnamese consumers' quality of life. It's also noteworthy that many Dutch FDI companies operating in Việt Nam are led by Vietnamese executives, which facilitates deeper local integration, cultural understanding, and community engagement.

A concrete example in the semiconductor industry is the collaboration between NXP Semiconductors with FPT Software, engaging hundreds of Vietnamese software developers in cutting-edge chip design projects. This demonstrates Dutch companies' confidence in Việt Nam's technical capabilities and workforce quality.

What sets Vietnam-Netherlands partnerships apart is our 'combi track' approach, which integrates economic cooperation with knowledge transfer and capacity building. In aquaculture development in the Mekong Delta, for example, we combine business collaboration among enterprises with vocational training programmes that enhance local expertise. We apply the latest innovations and implement nature-based, circular solutions that enable communities to develop sustainable economic sectors, ensuring that prosperity and environmental protection advance together while improving livelihoods and community welfare.

Are Dutch firms interested in expanding investment in Việt Nam, particularly in areas including high-tech, AI, and semiconductors?

Absolutely. Dutch companies maintain strong and growing interest in Việt Nam across multiple strategic sectors.

The impressive number of 27 leading companies joining this November Dutch trade mission shows great interest of companies in logistics and infrastructure development.

Through numerous trade promotion activities, we see that Việt Nam is high on the Dutch trade agenda as we consistently witness high levels of interest from Dutch enterprises in horticulture, floriculture, aquaculture, water technologies, circular economy solutions, and semiconductors, to name but a few. As Việt Nam's economy continues to evolve and diversify, we anticipate emerging opportunities in additional sectors where Dutch innovation and Vietnamese dynamism can create mutual value.

Your Excellency, as we conclude, what is your overall vision for Netherlands-Việt Nam relations in the coming years?

For years, the Netherlands has been Việt Nam's largest European investor as well as Việt Nam's biggest export destination in Europe. Our two nations share remarkable commonalities as delta countries, open economies that are export-oriented, and we share a vision for a net-zero future where technology and inclusiveness ensure future-proof economies for everyone.

I look forward to witnessing deepening collaboration between our business communities, because ultimately, it is the private sector that will lead transformative change. When Dutch innovation meets Vietnamese dynamism, when our companies work together not merely for profit but for purpose, we create solutions that benefit not only our two nations but contribute to addressing global challenges.

The partnerships forged during Minister De Vries' visit represent seeds that, with nurturing and commitment from both sides, will grow into enduring cooperation that creates prosperity, protects our planet, and empowers our people.

Thank you for this meaningful conversation, and I extend my appreciation to Việt Nam News for your continued interest in Netherlands-Việt Nam relations. VNS