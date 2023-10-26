Việt Nam a great example of cooperation with EU: EC President

BRUSSELS — Việt Nam has set a great example of cooperation with the European Union (EU), President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen told Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà in Brussels on Wednesday.

At the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Global Gateway Forum organised by the EU, Leyen affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner in implementing cooperation strategies and initiatives in the region.

For his part, Hà affirmed that Việt Nam values the partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the EU, hailing its new strategies and initiatives on strengthening cooperation with the Asia-Pacific.

He expressed his hope that the EU and its member countries will further support Việt Nam in finance, technology and personnel training to serve climate change response and energy transition.

Ha also called on the countries to soon ratify the EU- Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and fully implement the EU- Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to promote trade and investment ties between the two sides.

The official suggested the EC consider lifting its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports to spur the country’s recovery and sustainable development.

Leyen commended Việt Nam’s close cooperation in climate change response, especially in the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and thanked the country for its efforts in materialising EC recommendations against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, saying she hopes that the issue will be resolved in the time ahead.

Regarding the implementation of the Global Gateway Strategy, the EC President pledged to further prioritise cooperation with Việt Nam in renewable energy, digital transformation and green growth.

They shared the view that the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will create a foundation and favourable conditions for the two sides to step up collaboration in coping with global issues.

Both held that private enterprises and capital play a crucial role in realising the JETP.

Earlier, Hà and EIB President Werner Hoyer witnessed the signing of the MoU on financial support worth 500 million EUR (US$527.77 million) which aims to contribute to the rollout of the JETP.

The Global Gateway Forum is bringing together representatives of governments from the EU and around the world with the private sector, civil society, leading thinkers, financing institutions and international organisations in a two-day, invitation-only event in Brussels on October 25-26.

Addressing a session green energy transition and green hydrogen, Hà stressed that Việt Nam is ready to work together with other countries for sustainable development.

He appealed to developed countries and the private sector to increase the supply of technology and green finance, and support in personnel training and management experience so that the whole world can achieve the same goal of net emissions by 2050. — VNS