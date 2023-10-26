Bắc Giang initiates social housing projects for workers

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province is working towards its goal of addressing housing concerns for about 80 per cent of beneficiaries of social housing policies by 2025, with priority on workers in industrial zones and industrial clusters.

In the upcoming time, the People's Committees of city and districts will focus resources on land clearance for social housing projects for workers, according to Phan Thế Tuấn, vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee.

Investors involved in the social housing projects will accelerate construction progress for projects on allocated land and with construction permits.

The investors will also conduct investment, construction, business and real estate project management in accordance with the law, ensuring full and accurate disclosure of information regarding the projects and real estate for business purposes.

They will refrain from mobilising capital until they meet the conditions for real estate business as prescribed by the law.

Bắc Giang province has given preference to planning social housing projects for workers in locations near industrial zones and clusters.

It has also reserved land development funds for social housing for workers in urban planning.

From June 2021 to now, the provincial People's Committee has approved 10 planning projects, with an area of about 944.46ha, of which about 187.79ha are for residential land and approximately 50.27ha for social housing.

Currently, there are 12 social housing projects for workers in Bắc Giang, either in progress or in the phase of feasibility studies and land clearance compensation.

These projects occupy about 76.73ha of land, with a total investment of over VNĐ19,800 billion (US$813.88 million), and will provide accommodation for around 94,644 workers.

In 2022, two social housing projects for workers in Bắc Giang were completed and put into use, addressing the housing needs of around 15,000 workers. — VNS