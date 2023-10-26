Image of Long Biên Bridge wins first prize of logo design contest

HÀ NỘI — An image of Long Biên Bridge with a sunny background by author Bùi Bảo Đạt won the Winning Prize in a logo design contest held by Long Biên District, Hà Nội.

Overcoming 347 entries, Đạt received the VNĐ150 million prize with the project "Prosperous Flow - Long Biên Imprint".

Speaking about the winning work, Đạt said he came up with the idea and drew it in seven days. The design takes the image of the Long Biên bridge, which is familiar to the people in the capital as well as the whole country, with the sun shining behind.

“The image of the bridge shows movement, the colours change over time from dawn to dusk, through the four seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter. The logo's message aims at a strong, sustainable connection from the past to the present and the future,” said Đạt.

The contest's organisation board also awarded the Impressive Prize, worth VNĐ50 million, to artist Trần Thiên Quý. The Idea Prize, worth VNĐ25 million, went to artists Hà Huy Khánh while Nguyễn Văn Sao pocketed the Distribution Prize, worth VNĐ25 million.

Chairman of Long Biên District Nguyễn Mạnh Hà awarded the prizes to the four winners of the contest at a ceremony on October 26.

“Creative ideas about Long Biên are truly vivid proof of the district's potential and aspiration to grow to become the central urban area in the North of Hà Nội," said Hà.

The contest is one of a series of activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Long Biên District (November 6, 2003 - November 6, 2023).

The contest aims to promote the image of Long Biên District with a youthful, dynamic and progressive new vitality.

The contest was launched by the People's Committee of Long Biên District in coordination with Việt Nam Architecture Magazine since May 25.

Long Biên District was established in 2003, with an area of ​​60.38 square kilometres, and a population in 2019 of more than 300,000. It is located on the left bank of the Red River, connected to the centre of the Hà Nội through the Long Biên, Chương Dương and Vĩnh Tuy bridges. — VNS