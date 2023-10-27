Society
Mushroom for growth

October 27, 2023 - 16:20
A cooperative in Krong Bong District of Đắk Lắk central highland province has successfully planted Ling Zhi mushrooms under the shadow of big acacia trees. This has brought stable income for ethnic minority people in remote areas of the province.

Society

HCM City speeds up digital transformation for growth

Võ Thị Trung Trinh, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Information and Communication, said the city has concentrated on establishing digital data to share, exploit, and analyse on its way of becoming a digital economy, society, and government, and smart city by 2030.
Society

New path for Côn Đảo

Côn Đảo is taking significant strides toward implementing a customised circular economy project initiated by Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Its aim is to pave the way for new, greener developments on this stunning island.
Society

Second group of US Peace Corps volunteers arrives in Việt Nam

The Peace Corps volunteers are set to become the first group to serve at high schools across HCM City starting in January 2024. Their mission is to work closely with local educators, co-teaching English classes, and aiding Vietnamese students in enhancing their English language skills, thus improving their access to educational and employment opportunities.

