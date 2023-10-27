Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

PM calls for swift action following fatal fire that killed three in Hà Nội

October 27, 2023 - 12:15
The blaze broke out at around 7.40pm on Thursday at a scrap collection house in Tứ Hiệp Commune, Thanh Trì District.

 

The scene of the fire in Thanh Trì District. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính wants strict action taken if any violations took place that caused a house fire in Hà Nội that killed a mother and her two children.

The blaze broke out at around 7.40pm on Thursday at a scrap collection house in Tứ Hiệp Commune, Thanh Trì District.

A man managed to escape the burning building but a woman, aged 35, and her two children aged 12 and five, all perished.

The man is currently being treated for serious burns.

According to Hà Nội's police, initial findings suggested that the family used a device for crushing scrap which inadvertently compressed a hairspray canister, causing an explosion that started the fire.

In his dispatch to the ministries of Public Security, Construction, Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee and Chairman of People's Committees of provinces and cities across the country, the Government leader offered condolences to the family of the victims.

The PM ordered the Hà Nội People's Committee to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to investigate, and determine the cause of the fire, and take strict legal actions against any violations they discover.

The ministries of Public Security, Construction, and the People's Committees of provinces and cities should continue to enhance their responsibilities and vigorously implement the directives from the Government concerning firefighting and rescue work.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for strengthened inspections and examinations combined with raising public awareness.

He also called for urgent implementation of measures to minimise the occurrence of fires, explosions and the damage caused by these incidents, ensuring the safety of people's lives and property. — VNS

fire scrap hairspray canister explosion

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City speeds up digital transformation for growth

Võ Thị Trung Trinh, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Information and Communication, said the city has concentrated on establishing digital data to share, exploit, and analyse on its way of becoming a digital economy, society, and government, and smart city by 2030.
Society

New path for Côn Đảo

Côn Đảo is taking significant strides toward implementing a customised circular economy project initiated by Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Its aim is to pave the way for new, greener developments on this stunning island.
Society

Second group of US Peace Corps volunteers arrives in Việt Nam

The Peace Corps volunteers are set to become the first group to serve at high schools across HCM City starting in January 2024. Their mission is to work closely with local educators, co-teaching English classes, and aiding Vietnamese students in enhancing their English language skills, thus improving their access to educational and employment opportunities.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom