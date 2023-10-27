PM calls for swift action following fatal fire that killed three in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính wants strict action taken if any violations took place that caused a house fire in Hà Nội that killed a mother and her two children.

The blaze broke out at around 7.40pm on Thursday at a scrap collection house in Tứ Hiệp Commune, Thanh Trì District.

A man managed to escape the burning building but a woman, aged 35, and her two children aged 12 and five, all perished.

The man is currently being treated for serious burns.

According to Hà Nội's police, initial findings suggested that the family used a device for crushing scrap which inadvertently compressed a hairspray canister, causing an explosion that started the fire.

In his dispatch to the ministries of Public Security, Construction, Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee and Chairman of People's Committees of provinces and cities across the country, the Government leader offered condolences to the family of the victims.

The PM ordered the Hà Nội People's Committee to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to investigate, and determine the cause of the fire, and take strict legal actions against any violations they discover.

The ministries of Public Security, Construction, and the People's Committees of provinces and cities should continue to enhance their responsibilities and vigorously implement the directives from the Government concerning firefighting and rescue work.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for strengthened inspections and examinations combined with raising public awareness.

He also called for urgent implementation of measures to minimise the occurrence of fires, explosions and the damage caused by these incidents, ensuring the safety of people's lives and property. — VNS