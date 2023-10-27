Korean tourist dies after falling from cliff in Lâm Đồng Province

LÂM ĐỒNG — A tourist from the Republic of Korea died on Thursday after falling from a cliff on top of Langbiang mountain in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng, the provincial authorities reported.

The woman was travelling with a group to the top of the mountain when she slipped while taking photos. She fell four metres.

She was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

There are warning signs posted in the area where she slipped.

Langbiang is located in Lạc Dương District, 12 kilometres from tourism hotspot Đà Lạt. It is 1,200 metres above sea level and tourists either walk or travel by car to the top.

Lâm Đồng authorities have demanded that officials and tourism companies tighten safety measures.

Earlier in Lâm Đồng's Lạc Dương District, four Korean tourists taking part in a jeep excursion across a stream at Cù Lần Village tourist area died on Tuesday as the vehicle was swept away by flash floods. — VNS