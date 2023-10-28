Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

HCM City records 33 mpox cases in 2023, all male: health authorities

October 28, 2023 - 17:08
Deputy Director of HCM City's Centre for Disease Control Lê Hồng Nga said among them, there has been one death due to immunosuppression.

 

Deputy Director of HCM City's Centre for Disease Control Lê Hồng Nga. —Photo HCM City CDC

HCM CITY — From the beginning of 2023 until October 22, HCM City recorded 33 confirmed cases of mpox through PCR testing, according to the southern city's health authorities.

Deputy Director of HCM City's Centre for Disease Control Lê Hồng Nga said among them, there has been one death due to immunosuppression. The patient had a number of underlying diseases.

The remaining patients witnessed more stable progression in conditions. Eight have completed the 14-day isolation and treatment as per the health ministry's regulations, and the skin lesions on their bodies have completely healed.

Nga said the situation of the mpox outbreak in HCM City is similar to the disease situation worldwide.

All 33 cases of mpox in HCM City are male, which is roughly the same as the worldwide estimated figure of 95 per cent of patients being male.

Notably, 85 per cent of the patients with mpox are men who have sex with men (MSM). Global statistics also showed that about 50 per cent of mpox patients are also living with HIV.

Whether HIV-infected or not, everyone stands at an equal risk of contracting mpox if they have direct contact with the skin, genitalia, etc. of those who are infected with the virus, the health official have said.

She further said that there were still individuals in the community who might be carrying the disease but had not yet sought medical care, especially for self-limited diseases like mpox, which could usually go away after two or four weeks.

However, individuals living with HIV who are not properly cared for or do not properly undergo full antiretroviral therapy (ARV) or have other causes of immunosuppression, when infected with mpox, are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

At the same time, the disease could be more severe in certain groups such as pregnant women, the elderly, children, and immunocompromised individuals, Nga noted.

To prevent the outbreak of the disease in the area, the city's healthcare sector had strengthened surveillance and conducted training for all clinics and hospitals in the area.

Previously, mpox was only found in Africa, but since April 2022, infections have started to emerge in Europe and the United States. In the region, countries like Việt Nam, Thailand, and China, etc. are all seeing a higher number of incidences since around July-August. Nga said that this was "unavoidable" given the current context of global trade and travel.

"When a person notices symptoms or signs of the disease in their relatives or those around them, they should encourage and advise the patients to visit healthcare facilities for examination and treatment. Individuals who know that they are infected should immediately seek medical attention and limit contact with others," the CDC official said. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Mushroom for growth

A cooperative in Krong Bong District of Đắk Lắk central highland province has successfully planted Ling Zhi mushrooms under the shadow of big acacia trees. This has brought stable income for ethnic minority people in remote areas of the province.
Society

HCM City speeds up digital transformation for growth

Võ Thị Trung Trinh, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Information and Communication, said the city has concentrated on establishing digital data to share, exploit, and analyse on its way of becoming a digital economy, society, and government, and smart city by 2030.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom