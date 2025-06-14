Coast Guard bolsters maritime sovereignty education, anti-drug awareness

ĐỒNG NAI — An awareness campaign was held in Đồng Nai Province on June 13 to raise awareness among students and teachers about the harmful effects of drugs, maritime sovereignty, and the Coast Guard’s role in protecting the nation’s maritime sovereignty.

As part of the national peak month of action against drug-related crime and efforts to crack down on smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods, and intellectual property violations, the event was co-organised by Đồng Nai Province-based Intelligence Division No. 2 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command and the province’s Department of Education and Training at Nhơn Trạch High School.

More than 350 school officials, teachers, Youth Union members and students attended the communication session.

Officers from the division delivered presentations on key topics including the Party and State’s policies on maritime sovereignty protection, the Law on the Việt Nam Coast Guard, and the Coast Guard’s responsibilities and operations in current contexts.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, Political Commissar of the Intelligence Division No. 2, said today’s event is part of the unit’s continuous outreach efforts to foster strong civil-military ties, promote political security, and maintain social order in the areas where our forces are stationed.

“Equipping the younger generation with legal knowledge and awareness about national sea and island sovereignty is not only timely but vital. It helps build a sense of responsibility and civic duty in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity,” he said.

The unit also distributed over 300 law books and 350 flyers on drug prevention to participants. They highlighted ongoing security challenges in Việt Nam’s maritime zones and the importance of civilian cooperation in identifying violations and criminal activities at sea.

The initiative not only enriched legal understanding among students but also strengthened the community’s connection with the Coast Guard.

Many participants expressed appreciation for the practical and engaging format of the session.

“We learned a lot about the law and how to protect ourselves from drug dangers. I feel more confident in recognising and reporting problems,” a Grade-11 student at Nhơn Trạch High School said.

This activity is part of the VCG’s broader campaign to intensify public communication in response to evolving challenges in maritime security and youth-related issues such as drug abuse.

Building a strong ‘people-based security’ policy at sea is key to helping Coast Guard officers and law enforcement forces promptly access valuable sources of information to combat crimes and ensure security and safety at sea. — VNS