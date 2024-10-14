Saint Paul Hospital provides free diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal deformities in paediatric patients

HÀ NỘI — Saint Paul General Hospital in Hà Nội has been holding screenings and surgery programmes for children under 16 years old with birth defects and musculoskeletal diseases.

This is part of the hospital's annual international cooperation plan to improve the quality of diagnosis and treatment for patients, while also facilitating the exchange of professional experience with the world's leading medical experts.

According to Dr Nguyễn Minh Đức, head of the hospital's upper and lower limb Orthopaedics Department, treating congenital defects is still a big challenge, especially when many children come to the hospital with deformities.

"Early screening and timely intervention are key factors in treating complex deformities. However, resources and expertise from international experts will help us improve treatment capabilities, especially with complicated cases," said Dr Đức.

In the programme, six leading doctors in the field of paediatric orthopaedics from Spain, the US and China, led by Dr Francisco Soldado, Head of the Department of Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery at Vall d'Hebron Hospital (Barcelona, ​​Spain), participated in consultation, consultation and surgery on difficult cases.

Dr Francisco Soldado is known as one of the world's leading experts in paediatric orthopedic microsurgery, especially in the treatment of complex upper limb deformities and brachial plexus paralysis. He has been collaborating with the hospital since 2022, bringing many positive results in treating paediatric patients with serious deformities.

The examination and surgery programme provided an opportunity for the hospital’s doctors to upskill with the most advanced treatment techniques in the field of paediatric orthopaedics. In particular, consultation and surgery on complex cases with a team of international experts will help domestic doctors have the opportunity to learn and apply in-depth knowledge to treat patients in Việt Nam.

In addition, Vietnamese and international experts will also organise professional exchanges, update new treatment methods, as well as discussing complex cases.

New knowledge and techniques shared in these seminars will contribute to improving the quality of treatment for paediatric patients at the hospital while strengthening long-term cooperative relationships with international partners.

This marks an important step in the professional development journey of Saint Paul General Hospital, helping the hospital continuously improve the quality of medical services and bring better treatment opportunities to Vietnamese children. — VNS