S.Korea offers amnesty to illegal Vietnamese workers who would willingly return home

SEOUL — The Republic of Korea (RoK) has announced a leniency policy that will exempt illegal Vietnamese workers from fines and entry bans if they voluntarily return home.

This presents a critical opportunity for thousands of workers seeking to return to Việt Nam without facing legal consequences.

According to the Vietnamese Department of Overseas Labour, workers who voluntarily return between September 30, 2024 and November 30, 2024 will avoid the hefty fines and entry restrictions typically imposed on undocumented foreign workers.

Currently, illegal workers face penalties of up to 20 million won (around US$15,000) and are banned from re-entering South Korea for up to five years.

However, the policy will not apply to those who begin residing illegally after September 30, 2024, and individuals involved in illegal immigration, those using fake travel documents, criminals or those failing to comply with deportation orders.

The RoK's Ministry of Justice is set to intensify efforts to apprehend and prosecute foreigners residing illegally after the deadline, coordinating with local authorities to enforce stricter measures.

The ROK continues to be a popular destination for Vietnamese workers, though it has also seen a high rate of workers overstaying and living illegally.

As of November 2023, an estimated 12,245 Vietnamese workers were residing illegally in the country, accounting for 26 per cent of all Vietnamese workers there.

Earlier this year, the Centre of Overseas Labour announced that 3,191 Vietnamese workers had their deposit funds confiscated due to overstaying their contracts in the ROK.

An increase in the minimum wage will be imminent in the ROK labour market starting January 1, 2025. The hourly minimum wage will rise to 10,030 won, with a monthly minimum wage of 2,096,270 won for a 40-hour work week.

This adjustment will apply to all businesses in the ROK.

The wage increase is expected to benefit thousands of Vietnamese workers legally employed in the country, further enhancing the appeal of the ROK as a labour destination. — VNS