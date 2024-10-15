Shortage of rest and fuel stops on North-South expressway persists, despite government deadlines

HÀ NỘI — Eleven component projects of the 2017-20 North-South expressway lack planned rest stops and refuelling stations for vehicles after being opened to traffic more than a year.

In the northern region, the biggest concern is the section from Ninh Bình to Hà Tĩnh Province, where four component projects of Mai Sơn to Highway No.45, Highway No.45 to Nghi Sơn, Nghi Sơn to Diễn Châu, and Diễn Châu to Bãi Vọt, covering more than 210km in total, remain without any rest facilities.

Immediately after these expressways opened, the Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to expedite the construction of stops by the end of 2023, aiming to ensure safety for drivers and prevent issues such as running out of fuel, driving beyond legal hours or being stranded on sections with no emergency lanes.

Yet, as of October 2024, no rest stops have been built.

Without fuel stations or laybys, drivers travelling more than 200km stretch from Ninh Bình to Hà Tĩnh worry about running out of fuel in case of prolonged traffic jams.

“Long-distance drivers are also concerned that, without proper rest breaks, they might struggle to meet the regulation limiting continuous driving to four hours,” Nguyễn Văn Quyền, chairman of the Việt Nam Automobile Transport Association, said.

To address this, investors on the Mai Sơn - Highway No 45 and Nghi Sơn - Diễn Châu projects have set up temporary rest stops, but these makeshift facilities, covering only about one-tenth of the required area, can accommodate a maximum of 20 cars.

Moreover, these stops consist of makeshift tents in damp conditions, with many closing at night, making them ineffective.

According to the original plan, ten rest stops with fuel stations were planned for the eleven North-South Expressway projects, which span through the provinces of Ninh Bình, Hà Tĩnh, Khánh Hòa, Ninh Thuận, Bình Thuận and Đồng Nai.

In response to the persistent delays, the Ministry of Transport recently instructed the Việt Nam Expressway Administration and project management boards to expedite contractor selection and begin construction.

To date, contractors have been selected for eight of the ten planned rest stops, including those along the Mai Sơn - Highway No 45, Nghi Sơn - Diễn Châu, Diễn Châu - Bãi Vọt, and Cam Lâm - Vĩnh Hảo sections.

The Ministry of Transport has mandated the completion of essential facilities such as parking areas and restrooms by December 31, 2024.

Lâm Văn Hoàng, director of the Việt Nam Expressway Administration, said that delays were primarily due to a lack of investor interest and ongoing site clearance issues.

After six months of bidding, only eight contractors had been selected. Additionally, local authorities have been slow in clearing construction sites, further delaying progress.

Despite the delays, the Việt Nam Expressway Administration reported that three rest stops on the Mai Sơn - Highway No.45, Diễn Châu - Bãi Vọt, and Cam Lâm - Vĩnh Hảo routes now have basic site clearance, with final procedures underway before construction begins.

For other projects such as Nha Trang - Cam Lâm, Nghi Sơn - Diễn Châu, and Phan Thiết - Dầu Giây, site clearance is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The Việt Nam Expressway Administration has instructed the project management boards and investors to finish the eight rest stops before the Lunar New Year. — VNS