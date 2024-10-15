48km railway proposed to connect HCM City with Long Thành airport

HCM City — A 48km railway line linking HCM City to the under-construction Long Thành airport in neighbouring Đồng Nai Province will be built between 2026 and 2029, costing VNĐ84.7 trillion (US$3.42 billion).

The proposed Thủ Thiêm – Long Thành line will include 41.8km of the main route (11.7km in HCM City and 30.8km in Đồng Nai) and 4.4km for depot access.

The Ministry of Transport is seeking feedback on the project’s route, land use, and station connectivity from local authorities, including HCM City, Đồng Nai Province, and ministries.

The metro system will have a maximum speed of 110km/h on the main route and 80km/h in tunnels.

Under the ministry's proposal, the line will start at Thủ Thiêm Station in Thủ Đức City, cross the Đồng Nai River, and transition underground in Long Thành District.

Ultimately, the railway will connect with the North-South high-speed railway and facilitate access to Long Thành International Airport, which is currently under construction.

The project will encompass both elevated and underground sections, featuring four underground stations located near Long Thành Airport, along with two depots — one covering 21.4ha in Long Thành for maintenance and another spanning 1.2ha in Thủ Đức for minor repairs.

Between 2035 and 2045, the line is projected to utilise nine four-car trains, increasing to 28 trains between 2045 and 2055, and ultimately employing 31 six-car trains by 2055.

The trains will incorporate distributed power technology, similar to that utilised in the proposed North-South high-speed railway.

According to the proposal, State funds and bonds will be utilised for land clearance and construction, while official development assistance (ODA) loans will be allocated for the procurement of trains and ticketing systems.

If approved, construction is expected to commence by late 2026, with commercial operations projected to begin in 2030.

Currently, the Long Thanh – Dầu Giây expressway is the only route connecting the airport to central HCM City, which is congested.

The project aligns with global trends of connecting major airports to city centres via high-capacity rail.

HCM City’s metro development plan includes eight metro lines and three monorail lines, totaling about 220km, with two lines under construction.

The first metro line is expected to be operational later this year, while three additional railway lines are projected for the southern region by 2030. — VNS