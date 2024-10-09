Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Severe penalties issued for food safety violations in China

October 09, 2024 - 09:50
A nationwide campaign launched three years ago has led to 4,545 indictments for endangering agricultural product safety, according to data from top judicial authorities.

 

A photo featuring a market stall in Zhejiang, China. Over the past three years, Chinese courts have concluded 16,070 criminal cases related to food safety violations, including 1,429 cases involving edible agricultural products. CHINADAILY/ANN Photo

BEIJING — China’s top judicial bodies have directed authorities to fully leverage the rule of law to safeguard people’s rights to life and health, issuing severe penalties for those harming agricultural products.

The Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate reaffirmed the mandate at the end of last month, detailing several cases to address public concerns about food safety and demonstrating their commitment to fighting related crimes.

In one case, a court in Jiangsu province sentenced a man, identified only by his surname Sun, to 11 years in prison and fined him 3 million yuan (US$427,410) for using industrial formaldehyde to preserve whitebait — a violation classified as producing and selling harmful food.

Sun ran the whitebait business in Kunshan from 2018 to March 2021, knowingly using the toxic chemical to prolong the shelf life of the fish at room temperature. He earned more than 1.29 million yuan in profits by selling the fish to vendors. In 2020, he appointed another man, surnamed Liu, to assist in soaking and selling the fish. Liu was sentenced to five years in prison and fined 200,000 yuan.

Industrial formaldehyde, a toxic substance included on a list of nonedible substances and illegal additives issued by the State Council, is classified as a harmful raw material under China’s Criminal Law.

“The two defendants should be severely punished, as they endangered the lives and health of consumers,” the court said.

In another case, a farmer surnamed Li from Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, was imprisoned and fined for selling nearly 10,000 Sanhuang chickens containing drug residue after failing to adhere to feeding guidelines.

Sanhuang chicken is a common poultry product, and breeders are expected to follow proper feeding practices to ensure the safety of edible agricultural goods, the court said.

China has ramped up efforts to improve food safety in recent years, including revisions to judicial interpretations.

A nationwide campaign launched three years ago has led to 4,545 indictments for endangering agricultural product safety, according to data from top judicial authorities.

Over the past three years, Chinese courts have concluded 16,070 criminal cases related to food safety violations, including 1,429 cases involving edible agricultural products. — CHINA DAILY/ANN

see also

More on this story

World

Floods affect many localities in Thailand

Many localities in Thailand are experiencing unpredictable weather, with thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rains in some areas, including the northern and central regions, as well as Bangkok capital and its vicinity.
World

Yoon aims to elevate ties on Southeast Asian trip

Building on the restored trilateral cooperation mechanism, Yoon is expected to propose concrete measures to further enhance collaboration between ASEAN, South Korea, China, and Japan at this year’s ASEAN Plus Three Summit.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom