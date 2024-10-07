Thailand ramps up screening to prevent substandard imports

BANGKOK Authorities of Thailand are intensifying the screening of imported goods to prevent the smuggling of substandard products and protect domestic industries.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said the ministry has worked with various sectors. It has ordered the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) to work closely with the Customs Department to close the EXEMPT 5 import channel on October 1 to prevent the smuggling of substandard goods.

The items imported through EXEMPT 5 were TISI-controlled goods that were not for sale and were imported in limited quantities. They were exempt from permits or certificates due to the minimal quantities involved, making the channel a loophole for low-quality imports.

Additionally, Akanat urged the TISI to coordinate with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to heighten legal enforcement against substandard products from importation to production and distribution.

TISI Secretary-General Wanchai Phanomchai said EXEMPT 5 has been replaced by a "special import notification centre" to close a loophole that had been exploited by importers.

He said 144 types of controlled goods, including detergents, plastic utensils, electrical plugs and synthetic dyes, must now be imported through the National Single Window regardless of quantity.

He also warned that those who violate the law by smuggling or selling below-par goods will face severe legal action, with penalties of up to two years in jail, a fine of up to 2 million THB (US$59,800), or both.

Consumers are advised to purchase products bearing the TISI logo and a QR code for verification, and avoid cheaper products that may be of inferior quality. VNA/VNS