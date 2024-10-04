Thailand gears up to become world-class destination with new tourism strategie

BANGKOK — The Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports (MOTS), along with senior executives, has held a meeting to discuss strategies for positioning Thailand as a world-class destination.

The meeting involved the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s 29 international and 45 domestic offices, focusing on boosting tourism growth.

Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong emphasised the IGNITE THAILAND TOURISM policy to drive economic growth, promote private sector involvement, and ensure confidence in tourism investments. The ministry supports investments in man-made attractions and aims to bring global events to Thailand, establishing the country as an entertainment hub.

The ONE MAP TOURISM initiative will encourage tourists to explore all provinces, with efforts to cater to diverse segments while maintaining price standards that match the quality of goods and services. The ministry is also focusing on sports tourism and working with private sector partners and airlines to restore flight capacity, expanding routes to secondary cities.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the authority is accelerating efforts to promote Thailand as a world-class destination, stimulating both domestic and international markets. For the domestic market, TAT will promote travel across five regions, leveraging local strengths through Thailand’s soft power. This initiative will generate year-round economic value and ensure sustainable tourism.

For international markets, the short-haul strategy focuses on increasing travel frequency and boosting spending, particularly appealing to new-generation tourists. For long-haul markets, the Airlines Focus strategy aims to expand quality tourism by increasing flight capacity and frequency, focusing on local airport to local airport connections.

Looking ahead to the 2024 high season, TAT has planned events such as the Thailand Winter Festival, Vijit Chao Praya, Loy Krathong Festival, Amazing Thailand Signature, and the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024. This momentum will continue into 2025 with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025. — VNA/VNS