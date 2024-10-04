Indonesia strengthens online motorcycle taxi drivers protection

JAKARTA – Indonesian Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Susiwijono Moegiarso has said that the government is devising a policy to protect online motorcycle taxi drivers.

Susiwijono stated that the Ministry of Manpower is leading efforts, in collaboration with relevant agencies, to draft measures for protecting ride-hailing drivers.

He expressed his hope that new regulations will be finalised soon and put in place in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Currently, thousands of ride-hailing drivers work under the supervision of management companies but are not considered official employees due to the absence of labour contracts. This situation, which has persisted for years, continues to affect the drivers.

He emphasised that the government wants all workers to have the right to employment and health insurance. It is focusing on revising employment insurance policies by reviewing the labour agreements between ride-hailing drivers and their respective companies.

He confirmed that a dialogue would be held between transportation companies and drivers, with government agencies mediating to ensure that all parties’ interests are protected. — VNA/VNS