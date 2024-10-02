Floods affect almost 6,000 teachers, children in Laos’ Luang Namtha

VIENTIANE — Widespread flooding that hit Laos' Luang Namtha Province two weeks ago has left almost 6,000 teachers and students at 50 schools without usable classrooms.

Floodwaters ravaged buildings and equipment and many schools are still closed, with the provincial Education and Sports Department unable to say when they might reopen.

Local authorities and volunteers are working to clean schools and repair the damage caused and plan to replace items that are no longer serviceable.

On September 21-22, Lao Minister of Education and Sports Associate Proffessor Phout Simmalavong and his delegation visited some of the affected schools to deliver cash support and new educational materials.

The ministry is compiling a list of all schools across the country impacted by the floods and will support the recovery effort.

Luang Namtha authorities are now assisting flooded communities and arranging temporary classrooms so that children can resume their studies.

Several provinces in Laos were badly hit by the tail end of storm Yagi, with Luang Namtha province being the worst affected after rivers burst their banks following torrential rainfall that began on September 7. One man died after being swept away in a river.

The following day, military personnel brought planes and boats to help families whose homes were flooded.

A total of 362 teachers and 5,611 students at 50 kindergartens, primary and secondary schools have been affected by the flooding to varying degrees, with furniture being damaged as well as textbooks and teachers’ manuals.

The storm not only affected schools, but the resulting floods inundated houses, hospitals, roads, reservoirs, bridges and farmland, with livestock losses also reported.

In addition, flooding occurred in some districts of Vientiane and the provinces of Xayaboury, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Huaphan and Luang Prabang.

The storm brought torrential downpours, causing rivers to overflow and inundate neighbouring and low-lying areas. Government officials are providing assistance to help people repair their houses.

Hundreds of households alongside the largest rivers suffered the worst of the flooding.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology and Hydrology Department is advising officials and residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and be ready for more flooding.

In particular, the department warns people living alongside rivers to be alert at all times to the risk of rising waters.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on river levels and have warned nearby communities to be ready to evacuate if necessary. — VIENTIANE TIMES/ANN