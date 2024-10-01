Politics & Law
Home World

BTS’ Suga fined for e-scooter DUI

October 01, 2024 - 07:03
SUGA, 31, was discovered lying on the ground next to his e-scooter by police late at night on August 6, with a blood alcohol level well over the legal limit.
BTS’s Suga has been fined for driving an electric scooter while drunk. He previously apologised twice over the August incident. AFP/VNA Photo

SEOUL Suga of K-pop boy band BTS was fined 15 million won (US$11,468) for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Lee Yoo-seop of the Seoul Western District Court has imposed the fine on Friday in a summary judgement –- a legal decision made by a judge without a full trial, usually applied to cases deemed relatively minor allowing for a quicker resolution. The amount is identical to the penalty previously requested by prosecutors.

Suga has the right to request a formal trial within seven days of the court’s decision if he disagrees with the ruling.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was caught by police on August 6 at around 11.15 p.m. while riding an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol near his home in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu. His blood alcohol concentration was at 0.227 per cent, far exceeding the 0.08 threshold for license revocation.

Seventeen days after the incident, the singer appeared at Yongsan Police Station and underwent a three-hour interrogation and confessed to the crime. Police later sent the case to the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office without detention.

He is currently serving as a social service agent since September 2023, an alternative form of the mandatory military service in Korea.

On Aug. 25, Suga issued a handwritten apology in Korean to BTS' members and fans over the incident via the Weverse platform. “I feel deeply sorry and painful for causing harm to my team and my members,” he wrote. “I apologize to our fans who have always shown me more love than I deserve,” Suga said, adding he has been reflecting on his action with a heavy heart. The Korea Herald/ANN

