Indonesia aims to reduce emissions through building industry

HÀ NỘI — The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing is encouraging the development of green buildings and increasing energy efficiency through the use of modern technology, including rooftop solar power plants.

The ministry's Director of Settlement and Housing Engineering Development Dian Irawati said that the ministry has prepared a roadmap for the implementation of green building which will serve as a reference for implementation for all policymakers in implementing building construction.

The ministry is also encouraging the implementation of passive design concepts in buildings which prioritise the efficient use of natural resources and the application of new renewable energy, he added.

The ministry is targeting a reduction in GHG emissions by 1.91 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from this sector by 2030.

According to the ministry, there have so far been 10 buildings, one zone, and five housing complexes which have received green building certification across the country. — VNA/VNS