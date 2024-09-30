Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Indonesia's tourism now ranked 22nd worldwide

September 30, 2024 - 16:30
Indonesia's tourism industry has thrived over the past decade, surpassing nations like Belgium, Turkey, and New Zealand.
Tourists visit Penglipuran village in Kubu, Bangli, Bali. The village has been named the third cleanest village in the world by the Boombastik magazine in 2018. Photo: Antara/Anis Efizudin

Jakarta - Indonesia's tourism industry has thrived over the past decade, surpassing nations like Belgium, Turkey, and New Zealand.

"According to the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI), Indonesia, which was once outside the top 50 in global tourism, has now proudly risen to 22nd place. We have surpassed countries known for their strong tourism sectors, including Belgium, Turkey, and New Zealand. In ASEAN, we now rank second, surpassing neighbors like Malaysia, Thailand, Việt Nam, and the Philippines,” Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said as quoted by the local daily online English-language newspaper Jakarta Globe.

According to him, in the last 10 years under President Joko Widodo’s administration, Indonesia witnessed significant tourism progress and infrastructure development.

Sandiaga noted that while the number of international visitors has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, foreign exchange earnings from tourism have improved due to longer stays and higher spending in local economies.

“We are currently hosting 13-14 million international tourists annually, compared to 16-17 million before the pandemic. However, in terms of foreign exchange, we’ve exceeded previous figures, thanks to tourists staying longer and spending more locally. This has had a positive impact on job creation, with 25 million jobs generated in the tourism sector,” the minister said. VNA/VNS

Indonesia tourism

