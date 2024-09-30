Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Thailand’s culture promoted in Hưng Yên

September 30, 2024 - 16:29
Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of the province Trần Quốc Toản gave an overview of the locality's socio-economic development in recent times and future orientations.
The programme promotes Thailand’s culture to people in the northern province of Hưng Yên. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Văn Nhiều

HƯNG YÊN – A programme to promote Thailand’s culture to people in the northern province of Hưng Yên was held by the provincial People’s Committee and the Thai Embassy in Việt Nam on September 29.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of the province Trần Quốc Toản gave an overview of the locality's socio-economic development in recent times and future orientations.

He affirmed that together with the whole country, Hưng Yên is constantly making efforts to contribute to maintaining and further developing the enhanced strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Thailand.

The official highlighted the significance of the programme, saying that it offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people, including those in Hưng Yên, to understand more about the culture of Thailand, thus promoting people-to-people exchanges.

It also contributes to further boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation with Thai businesses, and raising funds to support people severely affected by the recent Super Typhoon Yagi, he said.

Toàn stated that the provincial authorities commit to creating the most favourable conditions for Thai companies to operate in the locality; and closely coordinating with Thailand’s authorities in organising exchange and cooperation activities in cultural and social development.

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya emphasised that over the recent times, people-to-people exchange activities between Thailand and Việt Nam, including cultural exchanges, have contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and deepening the relationship between the two peoples, and tightening the neighbourliness and traditional friendship between the two countries.

She called on participants to raise funds to support the victims of the natural disaster. VNA/VNS

Vietnam Thailand relations diplomacy Vietnamese culture development

Related Stories

Opinion

Việt Nam-Thailand relations on a new development path

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand, Phan Chí Thành, talks to Việt Nam News Agency reporter in Bangkok about the the bilateral relationship between the two countries ahead of the official visit by the National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Thailand from December 7-10.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Wound Care Essentials: Understanding, Treating, and Healing

A wound is a disruption of the skin from an external physical aggression, either pressure, traction, burn, punch, cut or friction. In wound care, many medical care practices rely more on tradition than on scientific evidence. Proper cleaning and dressing are essential for faster recovery.
Life & Style

Make your own shirt!

ARTY.DIIY in Thủ Đức City is a popular place for young people and families to create their own t-shirts, phone cases, keyboards and many other unique items. It offers a wide selection of stickers, charms, pins, embroidered patches and other decorative elements for customers to really get the personal touch.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom