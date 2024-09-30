Thailand’s culture promoted in Hưng Yên

HƯNG YÊN – A programme to promote Thailand’s culture to people in the northern province of Hưng Yên was held by the provincial People’s Committee and the Thai Embassy in Việt Nam on September 29.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of the province Trần Quốc Toản gave an overview of the locality's socio-economic development in recent times and future orientations.

He affirmed that together with the whole country, Hưng Yên is constantly making efforts to contribute to maintaining and further developing the enhanced strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Thailand.

The official highlighted the significance of the programme, saying that it offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people, including those in Hưng Yên, to understand more about the culture of Thailand, thus promoting people-to-people exchanges.

It also contributes to further boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation with Thai businesses, and raising funds to support people severely affected by the recent Super Typhoon Yagi, he said.

Toàn stated that the provincial authorities commit to creating the most favourable conditions for Thai companies to operate in the locality; and closely coordinating with Thailand’s authorities in organising exchange and cooperation activities in cultural and social development.

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya emphasised that over the recent times, people-to-people exchange activities between Thailand and Việt Nam, including cultural exchanges, have contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and deepening the relationship between the two peoples, and tightening the neighbourliness and traditional friendship between the two countries.

She called on participants to raise funds to support the victims of the natural disaster. VNA/VNS