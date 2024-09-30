Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Cruise ship brings nearly 3,000 int'l guests to Hạ Long

September 30, 2024 - 14:52
The passengers abroad primarily hail from Chinese-speaking countries and regions. During their stay, they are set to explore Hạ Long Bay as well as the city’s downtown area and tourist attractions.
Costa Serena cruise ship docked at Hạ Long International Cruise Port on Monday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — The Italian-flagged Costa Serena, carrying nearly 3,000 foreign passengers and over 1,000 crew members, arrived at Hạ Long International Cruise Port on September 30.

Having docked in Việt Nam multiple times, this is the first visit by the cruiser to Hạ Long City in the northeastern coastal province of Quảng Ninh. The passengers abroad primarily hail from Chinese-speaking countries and regions. During their stay, they are set to explore Hạ Long Bay as well as the city’s downtown area and tourist attractions.

Costa Serena is scheduled to depart at 6pm on the same day, and expected to return for more visits on October 14, October 18, November 4, and November 8.

3,000 foreign passengers and over 1,000 crew members are on the cruise. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, Hạ Long anticipates hosting around 70,000 tourists aboard between 60 and 70 cruise ships this year, with the year-end period expected to be the peak season.

Typically, the city experiences bustling cruise tourism from November of the previous year through April of the following year. — VNS

