Rescuers count 25 charred bodies on ill-fated school bus

PATHUM THANI — Rescue officials have confirmed the loss of 25 lives in the tragic school bus fire that occurred in Pathum Thani on Tuesday.

The bus was among three that had been chartered by Wat Khao Phaya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani to take young primary students and teachers on a sightseeing trip to Ayutthaya.

Police and rescue officials said they had recovered 22 bodies of students and three bodies of teachers from the wreckage. Nineteen individuals had been rescued.

Police forensic experts, led by Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiewphan, arrived at the scene at about 1.30pm to oversee the investigation.

Pol Maj-General Silapakhom Iamwong, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 1, confirmed that the bus was transporting 38 students and six teachers.

The recovery of the bodies has been challenging due to the extensive damage caused by the fire. Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a crane will be required to safely access the interior of the bus.

School staff said the students had visited Wat Phra Si Sanphet in Ayutthaya and were heading to the learning centre of Phra Ram 6 Electricity Generating Office in Nonthaburi’s Bang Kruay district when the accident occurred. — THE NATION/ANN