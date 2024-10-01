Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home World

Thailand: Strong baht puts pressure on export, tourism

October 01, 2024 - 15:10
A rapid appreciation of the Thai baht (THB) is hitting exports and tourism, the Bank of Thailand has said.
A bank teller counts baht notes in Bangkok, Thailand. — VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — A rapid appreciation of the Thai baht (THB) is hitting exports and tourism, the Bank of Thailand has said.

The currency reached its highest level in 31 months on September 30, at 32.235 THB against the greenback, as reported by the local English-language daily newspaper Bangkok Post.

The rapid rise comes ahead of a meeting between the central bank and the Finance Ministry this week, where the currency's performance and the country's inflation target are expected to be discussed.

The meeting follows months of government pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates and align with fiscal policy aimed at stimulating the economy.

The bank has so far resisted calls for a cut, holding rates unchanged at 2.5 per cent for a fifth straight meeting last month, saying a cut was not necessary.

It had managed the baht's volatility, BoT assistant governor Chayawadee Chai-anant told reporters. The stronger baht was impacting exporters when converting profits back to baht, she said, adding that it would also hit tourism spending.

The bank has forecast economic growth of 2.6 per cent for 2024, after last year's 1.9 per cent expansion, which lagged regional peers. — VNS

see also

More on this story

World

Reform push buoys foreign enterprises

Lu Jinyong, a professor specialising in cross-border investment at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, said that China’s latest economic reforms are set to strengthen the global supply chain network and enhance the integration of foreign investment with the nation’s economic growth.
World

Guardians of a glorious past

After the city, also known as Swatow, became a treaty port for foreign trade in 1860, Small Park was a commercial centre known for its modern lifestyle. After New China was founded in 1949 the city thrived, and from 1978 commerce began to revive as a result of reform and opening-up.
World

Biden exits 2024 election, endorses Harris

Joe Biden on Sunday dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee, in a political earthquake that upends the already extraordinary race for the White House.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom