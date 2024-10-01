Thailand: Strong baht puts pressure on export, tourism

BANGKOK — A rapid appreciation of the Thai baht (THB) is hitting exports and tourism, the Bank of Thailand has said.

The currency reached its highest level in 31 months on September 30, at 32.235 THB against the greenback, as reported by the local English-language daily newspaper Bangkok Post.

The rapid rise comes ahead of a meeting between the central bank and the Finance Ministry this week, where the currency's performance and the country's inflation target are expected to be discussed.

The meeting follows months of government pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates and align with fiscal policy aimed at stimulating the economy.

The bank has so far resisted calls for a cut, holding rates unchanged at 2.5 per cent for a fifth straight meeting last month, saying a cut was not necessary.

It had managed the baht's volatility, BoT assistant governor Chayawadee Chai-anant told reporters. The stronger baht was impacting exporters when converting profits back to baht, she said, adding that it would also hit tourism spending.

The bank has forecast economic growth of 2.6 per cent for 2024, after last year's 1.9 per cent expansion, which lagged regional peers. — VNS