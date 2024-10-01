Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home World

Thai seminar discusses Việt Nam-Thailand three-connection strategy

October 01, 2024 - 16:13
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chulalongkorn University have co-organised a seminar in Bangkok, discussing ways to step up Việt Nam-Thailand cooperation through their three-connection strategy.
Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Đỗ Sinh

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chulalongkorn University have co-organised a seminar in Bangkok, discussing ways to step up Việt Nam-Thailand cooperation through their three-connection strategy.

The strategy, approved by Vietnamese and Thai leaders in November 2022 to propel forward the countries' socio-economic development, highlights the three connections between their supply chains (particularly regarding oil refinery, agriculture, and the production of machinery and electronic components), their businesses and localities, and their sustainable development strategies.

Addressing the seminar on September 26, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng and the head of the Thai ministry’s department for East Asia Piyaphak Sricharoen stressed the importance of bilateral economic, trade, investment cooperation and of enhanced connectivity, including the three-connection strategy.

The already established links between the countries’ many industrial sectors and localities are conducive to the implementation of the strategy, Piyaphak said.

Meanwhile, Hùng proposed further promoting the participation of and coordination between the public, private sectors, and expert community. He expressed his hope for the early establishment of a joint working group between the two nations to discuss and carry out concrete measures aimed at advancing the strategy.

Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Việt Nam holds several advantages over Thailand, such as a young population structure, political stability, a strong anti-corruption drive, and numerous free trade agreements (FTAs) signed. He also suggested that Thai businesses seize the opportunity of Việt Nam's low production costs, particularly in the food processing sector, adopt appropriate business models and comply to Việt Nam’s laws and policies.

Thong Kulthanwat, President of the Thai-Việt Nam Business Association, pointed out that a major challenge currently facing northeastern Thailand (bordering Laos and close to Việt Nam) is transport infrastructure. Thai goods shipped to Việt Nam incur transit costs through Laos, and there is no direct flight from Việt Nam to the region. Therefore, Thong held that to implement the strategy, it is necessary to improve transport infrastructure connectivity, not only among Thailand, Laos, and Việt Nam but also among Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. — VNS

Related Stories

Opinion

Việt Nam-Thailand relations on a new development path

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand, Phan Chí Thành, talks to Việt Nam News Agency reporter in Bangkok about the the bilateral relationship between the two countries ahead of the official visit by the National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Thailand from December 7-10.

see also

More on this story

World

Reform push buoys foreign enterprises

Lu Jinyong, a professor specialising in cross-border investment at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, said that China’s latest economic reforms are set to strengthen the global supply chain network and enhance the integration of foreign investment with the nation’s economic growth.
World

Guardians of a glorious past

After the city, also known as Swatow, became a treaty port for foreign trade in 1860, Small Park was a commercial centre known for its modern lifestyle. After New China was founded in 1949 the city thrived, and from 1978 commerce began to revive as a result of reform and opening-up.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom