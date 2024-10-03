‘Disappointed and saddened’ but it is duty to act when needed to keep gov't clean: Singaporean PM Wong on Iswaran

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s system of government and politics must always stay clean and free from corruption, and those entrusted with public service must uphold the highest standards of integrity, said Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In a statement issued after former transport minister S. Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months’ jail, PM Wong said he was disappointed and saddened by Iswaran’s political career ending in such fashion.

“As painful as it is to act against a colleague and friend, it is our duty to do so when necessary. Our system of government and politics must always stay clean and free from corruption,” he said on Thursday.

“Those entrusted with public service must uphold the highest standards of integrity and their conduct must be beyond reproach. This is absolutely vital and non-negotiable.”

Here is his statement in full:

“Mr S. Iswaran had pleaded guilty to four charges of obtaining, as a public servant, valuable things for no consideration (Section 165 of the Penal Code) and one charge of obstructing the course of justice (Section 204A(a) of the Penal Code). Another 30 charges under Section 165 were taken into consideration for the purposes of sentencing.

“The offence under Section 165 deals specifically with bribery and other forms of corrupt practices involving public servants. The court said that the essence of the offence under Section 165 is the damage to the trust in, and integrity of, public institutions stemming from the perception that public servants may be cultivated by offers of valuable items from interested persons. The more senior the public servant, the higher would be the culpability and the greater the impact on the public interest. Mr Iswaran has been sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment.

“I am disappointed and saddened that Mr Iswaran’s political career has ended like this. He served as a Member of Parliament for more than 25 years. He was an active and involved MP, addressing his residents’ concerns and making improvements to amenities in West Coast. He held ministerial portfolios in the Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of Transport, and Ministry of Trade and Industry. He made significant contributions in all of these roles.

“But his past contributions do not right this wrong. As painful as it is to act against a colleague and friend, it is our duty to do so when necessary. Our system of government and politics must always stay clean and free from corruption. Those entrusted with public service must uphold the highest standards of integrity and their conduct must be beyond reproach. This is absolutely vital and non-negotiable.

“No political system is immune from human frailties. However stringently we act against corruption, from time to time some individuals will be tempted and will go astray. In Singapore, they must expect their actions sooner or later to come to light, whereupon they will be held to account.

“This is what happened in Mr Iswaran’s case. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) came across information which implicated him and brought the matter to the attention of then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Lee immediately gave his concurrence for CPIB to commence formal investigations, which CPIB pursued thoroughly and proactively. The Public Prosecutor assessed CPIB’s findings independently and decided to charge Mr Iswaran. Mr Iswaran resigned as a minister, a Member of Parliament and a member of the PAP, pleaded guilty, and has now been sentenced.

“Our system ensures that our public officers are accountable, and no one is beyond scrutiny or above the law. My team and I will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and propriety. The integrity of the Singapore system and the tone of our society depends critically on the senior political leadership remaining clean and incorruptible, and unflinching in acting against corruption wherever it is discovered. We will do what is right by Singapore and Singaporeans, regardless of the political costs or the personal pain we feel when a colleague and friend has been jailed.” THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN