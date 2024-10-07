South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to make state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will make a three-day state visit to Singapore from October 7 at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

It will be his first visit to the Republic since he took office in 2022.

The trip affirms the excellent relations between the two countries, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement issued on October 6. It also allows both sides to discuss ways to deepen ties in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Yoon, 63, is slated to receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House on October 8. He will make a courtesy call on Tharman, who will also host a state banquet in his honour in the evening, said the MFA statement.

Yoon, who will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, senior government officials and business leaders, will also meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and be hosted to lunch.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also meet Yoon, in what would be their third meeting so far.

During the visit, PM Wong and Yoon will witness the signing of an extradition treaty and the exchange of several memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation in areas including trade, start-ups, energy, food safety and technology.

On October 8, Yoon and Kim will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where an orchid will be named after them.

He will then deliver a keynote speech at the Singapore-Korea Business Forum, organised by the Singapore Business Federation and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On October 9, Yoon will deliver the 47th Singapore Lecture titled “A Vision for Korean Unification Towards a Free, Peaceful and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region”. It will be chaired by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

The visit is part of Yoon’s South-east Asia tour aimed at elevating ties in the region. He arrived in Manila on October 6 for a two-day state visit, which includes a summit with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

From Singapore, Yoon will head to Laos to attend Asean meetings.

“We decided to form a comprehensive strategic partnership with Asean at this year’s summit to upgrade ties to the highest level,” South Korea’s principal deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said in a briefing in Seoul on October 3. “This upgrade is proof that Korea-Asean ties have reached their best status in 14 years since the launch of their strategic partnership.”

Yoon is set to attend the Asean Plus Three Summit, where he is expected to propose measures to enhance collaboration between Asean and South Korea, Japan and China, according to South Korean media reports.

Yoon’s visit comes as the South Korean Embassy in Singapore released its first public perception survey on South Korea.

The survey, which drew 1,000 online respondents in July, was aimed at getting ideas to enhance understanding and exchanges between the people of both nations, the embassy said in a press release issued on October 2.

The survey found that two in three Singaporeans, or 66 per cent, have a positive perception of South Korea, with most citing the Korean Wave as the main reason.

When asked who contributed to this positive image, respondents named Tottenham Hotspur football star Son Heung-min, K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink, former Manchester United footballer Park Ji-sung, TV host Yoo Jae-suk and former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

There is less awareness that items such as soju (distilled liquor), taekwondo and hanji (Korean paper) represent South Korea, although kimchi and hanbok (Korean traditional clothing) are easily recognisable.

While close to 60 per cent of respondents are learning Korean or are interested to do so, only 38 per cent said they have a Korean friend, acquaintance, colleague or family member.

Only 7 per cent have experience working for a Korea-related company, while 8 per cent would like to work in South Korea if given an opportunity.

“This suggests room for encouraging mutual interest in each other’s cultures and increasing exchanges between the two countries,” the embassy said.

Respondents also voiced hopes for wider cooperation in areas such as climate change, pandemic prevention and economic stability.

“This survey is expected to serve as valuable data as both countries explore ways to strengthen high-level exchanges and establish a strategic partnership in the wake of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year,” said the embassy.

South Korea is a popular holiday destination, drawing 347,814 visitors from Singapore in 2023. The two countries are each other’s seventh largest trading partner, with bilateral merchandise trade amounting to US$62.2 billion in 2023. — VNS