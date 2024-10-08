Politics & Law
Home World

Thai PM Paetongtarn outlines vision for Thai economy powered by ASEAN

October 08, 2024 - 12:57
The Prime Minister highlighted improved transport connectivity, unified standards, and people flows as key to boosting global trade and investment in the region.

 

Citing Thailand's population of over 67 million as a key player in ASEAN’s US$3.6 trillion market, one of the world’s top five economic regions, PM Paetongtarn emphasised the government's efforts to position Thailand as a gateway for foreign investors seeking access to ASEAN. — The Nation/ANN

BANGKOK — Addressing a seminar titled “ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025: The Rise of ASEAN, A Renewing Opportunity”, hosted by Nation Group’s Krungthep Turakij to mark its 37th anniversary, the PM said the focus of talks at this week’s ASEAN summit in Laos would be four keys for unlocking ASEAN’s potential.

“The first key is to improve the region’s common market by easing trade, investment, and tax regulations, allowing trade to flourish. The second is to present ASEAN as a global ‘neutral zone’ where all parties can resolve conflicts in order to build peace and prosperity. The third is a comprehensive logistics network system that connects all ASEAN ports, railways, and aviation. And the fourth point is collaboration in dealing with environmental problems.”

Paetongtarn also highlighted her strategy for putting Thailand at the forefront of ASEAN growth.

Citing Thailand’s population of over 67 million as a key player in ASEAN’s US$3.6 trillion market, one of the world’s top five economic regions, she emphasised the government’s efforts to position Thailand as a gateway for foreign investors seeking access to ASEAN.

She mentioned that several large multinationals had expressed interest in investing in Thailand’s electric vehicle and data centre sectors during the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha last week. She promised the government would speed up processes to facilitate investment in these sectors.

Paetongtarn said her government would also bolster Thailand and ASEAN’s food industry as a cornerstone of global food security. — The Nation/ANN

World

Floods affect many localities in Thailand

Many localities in Thailand are experiencing unpredictable weather, with thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rains in some areas, including the northern and central regions, as well as Bangkok capital and its vicinity.
World

Yoon aims to elevate ties on Southeast Asian trip

Building on the restored trilateral cooperation mechanism, Yoon is expected to propose concrete measures to further enhance collaboration between ASEAN, South Korea, China, and Japan at this year’s ASEAN Plus Three Summit.

