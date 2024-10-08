‘Key partners’: Next lap of ASEAN-South Korea ties to focus on tech, clean energy, says President Yoon

SEOUL — South Korea, a regional technology powerhouse, wants to partner South-east Asia as the region embraces the latest innovations in fields ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to clean energy.

It is what President Yoon Suk Yeol calls among the “most noteworthy outcomes” under an ASEAN-South Korea comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) that will be established at the ASEAN meetings in Vientiane, Laos, later this week.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, he said: “With ASEAN being one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world, mutually beneficial cooperation in the digital sector will create a synergy that brings tangible benefits to our peoples.”

South Korea, home to global leading tech companies such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Electronics, is known for its innovative technology in advanced semiconductors, AI and quantum computing.

Yoon said the country can help ASEAN by building high-performance computing infrastructure and data ecosystems, and training skilled workers in digital technology and AI.

“In addition, South Korea aims to support the ASEAN member states in their efforts to build capacity against the ever-increasing threat of cyber attacks by helping promote education in cyber security, and train experts in this field,” he said in written replies to questions from ST. “Through these efforts, Korea will become a key partner of Asean’s digital transformation.”

Yoon is on a six-day trip to South-east Asia from October 6 to 11, visiting Manila, Singapore and Laos. He arrived in Singapore from Manila on October 7 and will depart for Vientiane on October 9 for the annual ASEAN meetings.

The CSP, to be established on the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations, elevates the Asean-South Korea relationship to the same level as that of the bloc’s with the other ASEAN Plus Three dialogue partners. ASEANand China established a CSP in 2021, while ties with Japan were upgraded to the same level in 2023.

At a time of rising geopolitical tensions in the region, one of the key outcomes being called for by the South Korean leader under the CSP is “strategic coordination with ASEAN in politics and security”.

South Korea will actively participate in joint military exercises with ASEAN – the bloc held its first exercise in September 2023 focusing on humanitarian relief – step up defence industry cooperation, and work with ASEAN to jointly address emerging threats such as cyber and transnational crime, Yoon said.

He added that South Korea “highly appreciates” how ASEAN has spoken “in one voice” to urge North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile development, which violates United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Another challenge facing ASEAN is the “economic and social impacts of climate change”, said the South Korean leader.

South Korea aims to share technology for clean energy with ASEAN and broaden its investments beyond traditional sectors like textiles and chemicals to focus on electric vehicles, batteries and biotechnology, said Yoon.

With the Partnership for ASEAN-South Korea Methane Action launched in 2023, Yoon said: “South Korea is striving to share its clean energy technologies with ASEAN while helping to redouble the efforts to reduce methane emissions, one of the main causes of global warming.

“Moreover, South Korea will help ASEAN achieve carbon neutrality and green transition through a variety of projects aimed at alleviating air pollution and reducing carbon emissions through forestation.”

Other key areas of cooperation under the CSP will be to enhance the ASEAN-ROK (Republic of Korea) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as well as people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.

Asean is South Korea’s second-largest trading partner after China, with bilateral trade having more than tripled since the ASEAN-South Korea FTA took effect in 2007.

About 6,000 South Korean businesses have a presence in ASEAN, representing nearly half of all South Korean enterprises in overseas markets. ASEAN is the country’s second-largest investment destination after the US.

South Korea’s cumulative investment in ASEAN stands at approximately US$150 billion, and is projected to surpass US$200 billion within the next five years.

With challenges such as digital transformation, supply chain security and climate change, Yoon told ST he believes that the South Korean and ASEAN partnership needs to evolve beyond trade to include economic security. “I believe the ASEAN-ROK FTA can serve as a pivotal platform in this effort,” he said.

Shared challenges: Deepfakes, shrinking populations

In Singapore, he and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will witness the signing of an extradition treaty and the exchange of several memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation in areas including trade, start-ups, energy, food safety and technology.

In the written interview, Yoon said he looks forward to the two countries closely collaborating, including in intelligence sharing to combat the proliferation of illegal digital content and drug use.

South Korea has been rocked by a series of deepfake porn crimes, with most of the perpetrators being teenage boys.

According to data from its education ministry, 799 students from elementary to high school fell victim to deepfake videos in 2024, along with 31 teachers.

South Korea’s National Assembly passed a Bill on September 25, seeking a jail sentence of up to three years or a fine of up to 30 million won for people found knowingly possessing or viewing deepfake porn.

In Singapore, PM Wong announced on October 1 that a government agency will be set up by 2025 to help victims of such crimes, and a new law will improve protection for victims.

Yoon said: “Both countries are facing serious social problems caused by the proliferation of illegal digital content and drug use. As advocates of the rule of law, South Korea and Singapore will work together to enable close collaboration including intelligence sharing between law enforcement authorities, along with the strict enforcement of the law.”

Yoon, who had discussions with PM Wong at the virtual AI Seoul Summit in May, said the two countries are “optimal partners” in efforts to establish global norms on AI.

Establishing a green economy is key to sustainable development, as is addressing low birth rates, which Yoon said are common goals shared by South Korea and Singapore.

Both countries concluded a memorandum of understanding on green economy cooperation in 2023 and are among the countries that signed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Clean Economy Agreement in June 2024.

Yoon said he looked forward to expanding cooperation with Singapore in these areas, including exchanging policy insights on issues such as childcare leave and a more open stance on immigration to mitigate demographic issues.

He is accompanied on his visit to Singapore by First Lady Kim Keon Hee, senior government officials and business leaders, including Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Eui-sun.

Yoon, a well-known foodie, said he hopes to tuck into Hainanese chicken rice and satay.

He recalled visiting Singapore in 2003 during a stopover at Changi Airport and being deeply impressed by Singapore’s “cultural diversity and dynamism” during his walk downtown, where he came across “many different places of worship all together in one area”.

He said: “I have studied various Singaporean models of government reforms, educational innovations and urban development. I believe that mutual interest and understanding between South Korea and Singapore will significantly help strengthen cooperation in various fields going forward.” — The Straits Times/ANN