Experts talk to promote Việt Nam-China education

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese students will have opportunities to enjoy scholarships and academic studies in China following a recent conference connecting educators of both countries in Hà Nội.

The event entitled Việt Nam-China Education Conference 2024 was jointly organised by Phenikaa University, Chinese Testing International Company (CTI) and CTI Vietnam International Education Company.

About 500 delegates including representatives of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training, Hà Nội’s Department of Education and Training, Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, universities and Việt Nam-China educational organisations and a large number of lecturers and students.

It was considered a forum to connect educational managers, officials, lecturers and students between two countries; exchange current training trends; and promote educational exchanges.

At the same time, the event also created opportunities for learners to access official information about training programmes, admission and study conditions, scholarship opportunities, and post-graduation employment in Việt Nam and China.

Prof. Dr. Phạm Thành Huy, Phenikaa University principal, mentioned many important aspects of the educational cooperation relationship between Việt Nam and China in his "Việt Nam - China educational cooperation" speech.

Huy emphasised that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries was increasingly developing well in all fields, including education. Activities such as seminars, talks and educational exhibitions were held regularly with the participation of many agencies from both countries, demonstrating the interest of the leaders and people of the two countries in this field.

He also affirmed the importance of the conference in creating a network between educational institutions, managers and learners from both countries. This event not only contributed to promoting educational cooperation but also brought valuable information to Vietnamese students who wished to study in China.

In addition, the conference also featured in-depth presentations on cultural, linguistic and educational exchanges between China and other countries; information about the Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) exams and the prospects and challenges of Chinese education, bringing a lot of useful information to attendees.

Within the conference’s framework, delegates and guests visited the Vietnamese and Chinese universities and educational organisations booths. Meanwhile, students received information and advices about studying programmes in China and enjoyed 3,000 free slots to participate in the HSK simulation exam. VNS