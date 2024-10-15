Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Experts talk to promote Việt Nam-China education

October 15, 2024 - 20:55
Vietnamese students will have opportunities to enjoy scholarships and academic studies in China following a recent Việt Nam-China Education Conference 2024 connecting educators of both countries in Hà Nội.
Many people visit the Việt Nam-China Education Conference 2024 to push studying opportunities in both countries in Hà Nội. Photos of organisers

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese students will have opportunities to enjoy scholarships and academic studies in China following a recent conference connecting educators of both countries in Hà Nội.

The event entitled Việt Nam-China Education Conference 2024 was jointly organised by Phenikaa University, Chinese Testing International Company (CTI) and CTI Vietnam International Education Company.

About 500 delegates including representatives of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training, Hà Nội’s Department of Education and Training, Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, universities and Việt Nam-China educational organisations and a large number of lecturers and students.

It was considered a forum to connect educational managers, officials, lecturers and students between two countries; exchange current training trends; and promote educational exchanges.

At the same time, the event also created opportunities for learners to access official information about training programmes, admission and study conditions, scholarship opportunities, and post-graduation employment in Việt Nam and China.

Prof. Dr. Phạm Thành Huy, Phenikaa University principal, mentioned many important aspects of the educational cooperation relationship between Việt Nam and China in his "Việt Nam - China educational cooperation" speech.

Huy emphasised that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries was increasingly developing well in all fields, including education. Activities such as seminars, talks and educational exhibitions were held regularly with the participation of many agencies from both countries, demonstrating the interest of the leaders and people of the two countries in this field.

Speakers and experts provide useful presentations, discussion and information for a comprehensive view of modern education trends at the conference.

He also affirmed the importance of the conference in creating a network between educational institutions, managers and learners from both countries. This event not only contributed to promoting educational cooperation but also brought valuable information to Vietnamese students who wished to study in China.

In addition, the conference also featured in-depth presentations on cultural, linguistic and educational exchanges between China and other countries; information about the Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) exams and the prospects and challenges of Chinese education, bringing a lot of useful information to attendees.

Within the conference’s framework, delegates and guests visited the Vietnamese and Chinese universities and educational organisations booths. Meanwhile, students received information and advices about studying programmes in China and enjoyed 3,000 free slots to participate in the HSK simulation exam. VNS

education

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Two options proposed for Cần Thơ Bridge 2

Cần Thơ Bridge 2 project is crucial for completing the North-South expressway route in the eastern region of the Mekong Delta, connecting the Mỹ Thuận-Cần Thơ expressway with the Cần Thơ-Cà Mau expressway.
Society

For the people

A month has passed since Typhoon Yagi triggered the devastating flood in Làng Nủ Village of Lào Cai Province, leaving 60 people dead and seven missing in its wake. While search and rescue operations were agreed to cease, the 14 days spent in Làng Nủ remain an unforgettable memory for the soldiers of Regiment 98 (under Division 316, Military Region 2) who were assigned to the mission.
Society

ASEAN Eco-Schools Award launched in Việt Nam

The award winners are to be selected based on three criteria that include their action plan and specific programme on environmental protection; curriculum and main and extracurricular activities on the environment; facilities and environmental protection activities in the community.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom