Việt Nam-China relationship advancing in profound, extensive, sustainable direction

HÀ NỘI — Chinese Premier Li Qiang will make an official visit to Việt Nam from October 12-14 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính, marking his first to the neighbouring country since he took office in March 2023.

Taking place in the context that the bilateral relationship is growing well, the visit is expected to be an important milestone in bilateral relations, contributing to the continued development of the friendly neighbourliness, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and the "Việt Nam-China community for a shared future" in a more profound, extensive, and sustainable manner.

Việt Nam and China set up their diplomatic ties on January 18, 1950. The friendship, embodying both comradeship and brotherhood and established by President Hồ Chí Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong and nurtured by many generations of leaders, has become a valuable asset for both nations.

In 2008, the two sides agreed to establish the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership framework, which represents the highest level of cooperation that Việt Nam has with countries worldwide. China was also the first country to build this cooperative framework with Việt Nam.

Following the official visit to China by then Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in 2022 and the state visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in 2023, the two Parties and two countries have established a new positioning for their bilateral relationship by further deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and building the "Việt Nam-China community for a shared future" that carries strategic significance, thereby providing a strong impetus for them to continuously strengthen and enhance their friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive collaboration.

Both sides always affirm that they consider the other as a priority in their foreign policies. They have agreed to designate 2025 as the " Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange", during which they will jointly organise a series of activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2025).

At multilateral forums, the two countries have actively coordinated in promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world, enhancing ASEAN's central role, and adhering to the United Nations Charter and international law.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation has seen significant progress, with bilateral trade reaching US$171.9 billion in 2023 and $148.6 billion in the first nine months of 2024. China remains Việt Nam's largest trading partner and the second-largest export market, while Việt Nam is China's largest trading partner in ASEAN and the fifth-largest partner globally, after the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Russia.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai have forecast that trade revenue between the two nations could hit $200 billion by the end of this year on the back of strong trade growth in the first half.

During the nine-month period, China was the second largest investor in Việt Nam with registered capital totaling $3.2 billion, accounting for 13 per cent of the FDI in Việt Nam. The two sides are working closely with each other to remove bottlenecks in several economic cooperation projects.

In January-August, Việt Nam welcomed 2.4 million Chinese visitors, accounting for 21.4 per cent of the total international arrivals in Việt Nam, making the country rank second in terms of the number of tourists to Việt Nam, after the Republic of Korea. Currently, there are over 200 flights between the two countries weekly.

To date, nearly 60 Vietnamese provinces and cities have established friendship and cooperation with localities in China, and there are now 23,000 Vietnamese students learning in China, doubling that before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Mai stated that Premier Li’s official visit is significant to further enhancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and promoting the building of the Việt Nam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in the direction of the “six major goals”.

He expressed his hope for specific and substantive outcomes of Li’s visit, with various measures put forth to bring into full play the common perceptions reached by leaders of the two parties and states as well as the signing of many cooperation documents.

The visit will create impetus for the Vietnamese sectors, branches, and localities to maintain and expand their relations with the Chinese sides, helping consolidate the solid social foundation for the development of the bilateral ties, he stated.

The diplomat said he believes that on the basis of the advantages, potential, demands, and existing sound relations as well as joint resolve and efforts of the two parties, states and peoples, the Việt Nam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will thrive in the coming time for the interests of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNS