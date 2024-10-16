Human remains found in abandoned bar following deadly fire two years ago

BÌNH DƯƠNG — A disturbing discovery has drawn attention in the southern province of Bình Dương, as police uncovered human remains in an abandoned karaoke bar.

A YouTuber went into the derelict An Phú Karaoke Bar (located in An Phú Ward, Thuận An City) on Tuesday with the purpose of videoing the scenes inside, found dismembered body parts inside the building. Too scared, he rushed outside and went home in An Giang Province, and only reported it to the police on Wednesday.

The police immediately cordoned off the scene and searched the building. About 20m from the main entrance, they discovered a severed head and arm in an advanced state of decomposition. There's also the body part in the basement.

The karaoke bar has been vacant since a devastating fire claimed the lives of 32 people in 2022. Despite being abandoned, the building remains a focal point for local curiosity and speculation.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. — VNS