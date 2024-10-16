Cure-all elixir proves to be potentially deadly

HÀ NỘI — A recent surge in cases of severe poisoning has been linked to the consumption of a so-called 'miracle water' touted as a cure-all for various ailments.

The Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội has reported a steady influx of patients suffering from life-threatening conditions, including coma and organ failure, after drinking this purportedly healing elixir.

One notable case involved a 60-year-old woman from Sóc Sơn, Hà Nội, who was rushed to the hospital in a state of extreme exhaustion after vomiting continuously for several days.

She was diagnosed with alkaline water poisoning, metabolic alkalosis and potassium deficiency. The patient had been drinking about six litres of the 'miracle water' daily after hearing it could cure her chronic health problems.

According to the woman, she started drinking the water after hearing stories of someone recovering from a stroke after drinking it.

The 'treatment' involved instructions to consume large quantities of water from a filtration machine, sometimes mixed with salt, while fasting for nearly half a month.

Around ten people, mostly from her village, were undergoing a similar regimen at the time.

She noted that the water was free, and there was no limit on how much they could drink. The filtration machine was second-hand from Japan. The machine's owner has offered to sell it to anyone interested.

Within five days, she became too weak to stand and was admitted to Bạch Mai Hospital in critical condition.

This case is not an isolated incident. Bạch Mai Hospital had previously treated three patients suffering from kidney failure who also followed this dangerous regimen.

The patients were advised to stop dialysis and drink the same water, consuming up to six litres daily while fasting. After only a few days, they experienced severe respiratory failure and coma.

Blood tests revealed dangerously elevated levels of urea and creatinine, indicating their kidneys were failing rapidly. Fortunately, emergency dialysis saved their lives.

Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, Director of Bạch Mai Hospital’s Poison Control Centre, warned that even for healthy individuals, drinking excessive amounts of water, especially alkaline water, can cause serious health risks, including blood dilution and brain swelling, which can result in coma, seizures and death.

"Drinking large amounts of alkaline water not only leads to overhydration but also causes dangerous changes in blood pH, resulting in metabolic alkalosis, which is extremely dangerous," said Nguyên.

He advised that people seek proper medical care for health issues and avoid unregulated treatments. 'Miracle water', while appealing, can lead to devastating consequences. — VNS