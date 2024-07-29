Food poisoning outbreaks grips Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Thirty-six food poisoning outbreaks were reported in the first half of 2024, making more than 2,100 people ill and claiming six lives, according to the Ministry of Health.

While the overall number of outbreaks dipped slightly compared to the previous year, the number of people affected surged three-fold. The northern mountainous region saw a decline in cases, whereas the central coast and southeast region witnessed an increase.

Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên underlined a series of outbreaks in provinces like Khánh Hòa, Đồng Nai, and Vĩnh Phúc which made thousands of people ill and disrupted businesses.

He said while food poisoning incidents occuring in homes and at private gatherings have declined, the problem has shifted to restaurants, hotels and street food stalls. Recent outbreaks at schools and company canteens have also raised concerns.

He cited harmful bacteria and natural toxins as the primary factors behind the illnesses. Pork and chicken dishes have been identified as common sources of contamination.

The Ministry of Health has stepped up efforts to combat food poisoning. A directive issued in May outlined measures for ministries, provinces and cities to prevent and respond to outbreaks.

Health officials nationwide have been instructed to strengthen food safety inspections, track down contaminated products and punish violators.

Local authorities are tasked with developing tailored plans to address specific risks within their jurisdictions, considering factors like economic conditions and disease outbreaks.

Public awareness campaigns are also underway to educate people about food poisoning risks, especially in high-risk areas like schools, factories and popular tourist spots.

Consumers are urged to be cautious when purchasing food, checking for clear labels and expiration dates. They are also advised to avoid canned goods that appear damaged or swollen, as these may contain harmful bacteria. Proper food storage is also crucial to prevent contamination.

The ministry has also called on businesses and organisations to join forces in promoting food safety. Successful models of safe food production and distribution will be honoured publicly, while those found to be endangering public health will face severe consequences.

On Saturday, health officials in Bình Thuận Province reported a suspected mass food poisoning incident where 182 tourists fell ill after having lunch at a resort in Phan Thiết City.

The victims were reported to have dinner at a local restaurant the previous night and were rushed to hospital with severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Food samples from the resort have been collected for testing, but those from the restaurant were unavailable due to the passage of time.

Health inspectors are examining both establishments to identify potential causes of the food poisoning.

By Monday, 43 people had been discharged from the hospital. More information will be released as the investigation progresses. — VNS