Central province calls for funds to rebuild unsafe houses

Central province calls for funds for unsafe houses

QUẢNG NAM — The central province has called for contribution from community and businesses in rebuilding more than 10,000 poorly structured and unsafe houses across the province in 2024-25.

The provincial Party’s Secretary, Lương Nguyễn Minh Triết began a fund raising campaign among donors to build houses in mountainous rural areas for families who have made a great contribution the country, as well as underprivileged households.

He said donors could contribute from VNĐ50,000 (US$2) to VNĐ100,000 ($4) to the Fund.

The province had agreed to reserve a fund of VNĐ407 billion ($16.3 million) for repairing and rebuilding 15,735 downgraded houses in 2023-25.

Nam Giang district alone had raised a donation of 1.7 billion ($68,000) from a hundred businesses and local residents for the Fund in dealing with unsafe houses in 2023-25.

The district had supported VNĐ9.3 billion ($372,000) to build and repair 243 houses, of which 226 were newly-constructed houses for poor families in 2019-22.

The Foundation of Development and Supporting Sustainable Living Community, or Sống Foundation, had helped complete two villages in the province Quảng Nam with funding from community, partners and businesses.

The province said it has offered lots of incentives to support people with downgraded houses or living in low-lying or vulnerable to landslides and flooding areas and will priorities helping ethnic groups, people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households.

In the past Quảng Nam province, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Việt Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Republic of Korea, in partnership with the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, had co-operated in the Damrey Storm-damaged houses recovery and rehabilitation project.

The project helped build 80 resilient houses which had suffered damage from typhoons.