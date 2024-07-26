Second electric vehicle fire in Hội An City

QUẢNG NAM — A fire broke out on Friday morning at No. 5 Lê Văn Hiến Street, Tân An Ward, Hội An City, destroying 21 electric vehicles.

The blaze was spotted around 5 a.m. by employees of the Hội An Electric Vehicle Fire One Member Limited Liability Company, who attempted to extinguish the flames and alert authorities.

Despite their efforts, only four vehicles could be saved.

The Bắc Quảng Nam fire and rescue police responded swiftly with 12 officers and four fire trucks, containing the fire within 30 minutes and preventing further spread.

Initial investigations suggest the fire may have started from a battery in one of the vehicles. The case is being further investigated.

This incident marks the second electric vehicle fire in Hội An in less than three months, following a similar blaze on May 8 that destroyed 40 vehicles at the Central Power College parking lot. — VNS