Respect-paying cermony for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng continues in Đông Anh District

HÀ NỘI — On Friday morning, the national funeral for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng entered its second day. The respect-paying ceremony continues from 7am to 1pm at the National Funeral House, 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội, and simultaneously at the Thống Nhất Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City, as well as in his hometown in Đông Hội Commune, Hà Nội's Đông Anh District.