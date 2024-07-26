Respect-paying cermony for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng continues in Đông Anh District

PAN Group reports revenue of VNĐ3.38 trillion in Q2 2024
HÀ NỘI — On Friday morning, the national funeral for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng entered its second day. The respect-paying ceremony continues from 7am to 1pm at the National Funeral House, 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội, and simultaneously at the Thống Nhất Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City, as well as in his hometown in Đông Hội Commune, Hà Nội's Đông Anh District.
|Delegations pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in his hometown in Đông Hội Commune, Hà Nội's Đông Anh district on Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photos
|Residents in Đông Hội commune pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
|People carry his portrait while attending the funeral of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday morning in Đông Hội Commune.
|People attending the funeral of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in his hometown.
|Many people express their sorrow while attending the funeral of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in his hometown on Friday morning.
|People line up to pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at his hometown on Friday morning.
|People mourning General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
|Many people cry while attending the funeral.