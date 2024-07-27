Storm destroys 8 houses in Cà Mau, damages 13

CÀ MAU – A storm that hit U Minh District in Cà Mau Province on Friday destroyed eight houses and damaged the roofs of 13 others, causing estimated losses of over VNĐ1.2 billion (US$47,400).

The district People’s Committee quickly deployed officials to the affected Khánh Tiến and Khánh Hòa communes to visit locals and provide financial assistance to those affected by the disaster.

The Border Guard Station of Khánh Tiến also sent personnel to work with local authorities to help clean up and rebuild houses.

Earlier, on July 25, in the coastal district of Đầm Dơi, there were six cases of riverbank erosion. There were no casualties, but it caused great damage to locals’ houses and seafood farms.

Erosion frequently occurs in the district during peak rain and storm seasons.

In the remaining months of this year, 10-12 storms and tropical depressions are forecast to occur over the East Sea, and half of them could hit the mainland.

Cà Mau is focusing on construction works that will help protect lives and properties from natural disasters and search and rescue, and plans to use information technology for this purpose.

It also protects key buildings, monitors natural disasters closely, and raises people’s awareness of how to stay safe.

Since the start of this year Cà Mau has suffered property damage worth around VNĐ35.7 billion due to natural disasters.

This includes houses, roads, electricity poles, rice farms, and others. – VNS