Thousands of people line the streets to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI – Thousands of people lined both sides of many streets in Hà Nội, braving the scorching sun, to pay their respects as the hearse carrying the casket of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng passed by on Friday afternoon.

Following the memorial ceremony for the Party leader at 1pm in the National Funeral Hall located at No 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, the casket was transported through several streets before taking him to his final resting place in Mai Dịch Cemetery.

Many individuals gathered along the road, patiently waiting the solemn funeral procession to pass by. Despite the intense heat that caused sweat to dampen their backs, the crowd maintained a profound silence, demonstrating their utmost respect for the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee.

The casket travels from the National Funeral Hall through following streets of Trần Thánh Tông - Lê Thánh Tông - August Revolution Square - Tràng Tiền - Hàng Khay - Tràng Thi - Điện Biên Phủ - Trần Phú - Kim Mã - Đào Tấn - Liễu Giai - Nguyễn Chí Thanh - Trần Duy Hưng - Thăng Long Boulevard Road - Lê Quang Đạo - Lê Đức Thọ - and Hồ Tùng Mậu before reaching the final destination at Mai Dịch Cemetery.

Earlier, to facilitate the movement of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's casket through various streets of the capital to Mai Dịch Cemetery, Hà Nội police issued a traffic diversion notice and prohibited vehicles from entering certain areas.