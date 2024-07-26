Top officials arrested in investigation of resource exploitation and misuse

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security has charged the former Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Nguyễn Linh Ngọc, along with six other officials, in connection with a significant corruption and misuse of state assets case.

The Police Department for Corruption, Economic, and Smuggling Crimes is investigating severe breaches involving resource exploitation, accounting irregularities, smuggling and the mismanagement of state resources at Thái Dương Group and affiliated entities.

On Monday, arrest warrants and search orders were issued for five individuals on charges of : "violating regulations on the management and use of state assets causing loss and waste," according to the 2015 Criminal Code.

The individuals charged are Nguyễn Linh Ngọc, former deputy minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Nguyễn Văn Thuấn, former general director of the Việt Nam Institute of Geology and Minerals, Hoàng Văn Khoa, former director of the Mineral Department, Việt Nam Institute of Geology and Minerals, Hồ Đức Hợp, director and Lê Công Tiến, deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Yên Bái Province.

Additionally, arrest warrants, travel bans and search orders have been issued for two more suspects, including Bùi Đoàn Như, former head of the Mineral Department, Yên Bái Department of Natural Resources and Environment and Lê Duy Phương, former senior specialist, Mineral Department, Việt Nam Institute of Geology and Minerals.

The Police Department for Corruption, Economic, and Smuggling Crimes is intensifying its efforts to gather evidence, expand the investigation and recover misappropriated state assets. — VNS