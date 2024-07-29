Severe collision in southern province claims two lives

ĐỒNG NAI — A train collided with a pickup truck on Sunday night in the southern province of Đồng Nai, resulting in two fatalities and three injuries.

The collision occurred at 8.40 pm at the intersection of Phạm Văn Thuận Street and a railway crossing in Thống Nhất Ward, Biên Hòa City.

Initial reports suggest that the truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when being struck by an oncoming train. The impact was so severe that the truck was hurled into a nearby garbage truck.

A waste collector and a 13-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that the railway crossing barriers were lowered and the train’s horn was blaring as the pickup truck recklessly entered the tracks.

Despite these warnings, the driver proceeded and collided with the high-speed train.

More details about the incident will be release as they become available. — VNS