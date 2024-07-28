Vietnam News Agency presents gifts to the poor in Mekong Delta

HCM CITY — More than 350 people living in poverty and the elderly in the Cửu Long (Mekong Delta) province of Bến Tre received medical examinations and medicine in a charity programme held by the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in the South on Saturday.

The programme was part of activities to mark the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Thirty doctors and nurses from HCM City-based An Bình Hospital and Đông Á Clinic provided health examinations and medicine for underprivileged people and the elderly in Ba Tri District’s Bảo Thạnh commune.

The programme gave out medical supplies to health care establishments in the district, including 160 blood glucose metres and two oxygen concentrators.

It also presented gifts worth VNĐ1.5 million (US$60) each to 30 policy beneficiary families and nine people with disabilities as well as scholarships worth VNĐ1 million ($40) each to 50 disadvantaged students.

It mobilised funding to build a house for a poor family in Bảo Thạnh commune and equip a projector set at Bảo Thạnh secondary school.

“The charity programme is aimed at supporting the poor and policy beneficiaries to overcome difficulties and encourage disadvantaged students to pursue their studies,” said Phan Văn Đông, deputy director of the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in the South.

“It will support more disadvantaged people in other provinces in the South in the coming time,” he said. —VNS